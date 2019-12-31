The Canary Guide to New Year’s Eve on Gran Canaria 2020

Well it’s New Year’s Eve and perhaps you are still wondering what there is to do tonight on this balmy sub-tropical island with daytime temperatures of 25ºC+ in the shade? There will be celebrations for the start of 2020 across Gran Canaria all across the island in most bars and restaurants, with several fireworks displays, the biggest and most popular of which include the main beach in the capital, Las Canteras, Anfi Beach, The Faro de Maspalomas lighthouse (where many of the hotels have lavish parties and compete for the biggest displays) and Playa del Inglés. What ever you do, don’t forget to bring some traditional Spanish flavor to your party, by eating your 12 grapes at midnight! Each one at the toll of the midnight bells for luck in the new decade.

There are likely to be extended transport services provided across the island throughout the night to get everyone to and from the main celebrations.

Here are just some of the events planned by the town halls of some of the island’s larger municipalities

Happy new year to all! See you in 2020!

MOGAN; ARGUINEGUÍN, PLAYA MOGÁN AND PUEBLO MOGÁN

In Arguineguín at Plaza Pérez Galdós celebrations start at 23:30 and include a TV broadcast of the 12 bells countdown on the big screen, there will be music with DJ’s Aitor Cruz, Promaster and Cholo as well as animation activities and jugglers Alehop.

At 01:00 the late night New Year party with Paco Guedes begins.

In Mogán Casco (Pueblo de Mogán) a New Year party at midnight with the church bells ringing in the new year and a concert from local group Plan B, then DJs Aitor Cruz and Promaster.

In Playa de Mogán a New Year’s party at midnight in the Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor León.

MASPALOMAS

San Fernando de Maspalomas, Castillo del Romeral and El Mirador de Las Dunas will host the most important municipal activities of 31st of December and first of January. Fun have been guaranteed with the closing of the music and commercial activities to 05:30 and 06:00.

Plaza pública de San Fernando de Maspalomas will see the concerts of Los Salvapantallas, Djs Jonay and Marrero. Fun starts at 00:15.

Star Music and AdrianPro Dj, will be the animations planned for this December 31 at the plaza ( front of the school ) in Castillo del Romeral.

For the first day of January, 1.1.2020 at 18:30, once more, a New Year’s concert by Olga Cerpa and Mestisay, with Luis Morera as a guest artist, at the natural stage setting of the Mirador de las Dunas de Maspalomas (behind the Hotel Riu Maspalomas ).

LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA

Las Canteras Beach From 23:00 to 04:00.

The biggest New Year Party of all on Gran Canaria is as ever at the La Puntilla end of the capital’s main beach, Las Canteras. The End of Year bells broadcast by the main Spanish television channel RTVE will be shown on the big screen. There will be a huge fireworks display at midnight (by the Plaza Saulo Torón) as well as live concerts on the main stage built on the beach. And of course not forgetting the Las Palmas tradition of a midnight dip in the ocean.

Earlier during the day Vegueta, the old quarter, celebrates New Year 2020 earlier than anybody else between 15:00-19:00. Visitors will enjoy live music entertainment on the terraces of the various establishments, more precisely on the streets Mendizabal, Pelota, Obispo Codina and Diego de León. Jazz, Pop, Chill Out, Rumba, Latin Rhythms and finally a parade. For those wanting to avoid a late night get down there to enjoy the Vegueta celebrations!

There is an annual solidarity running race called the San Silvestre, one of the biggest on the island, which happens between 16:00-19:00 in the capital. The children’s race is first at 16:00 and the adult’s race starts at 17:00. See the routes here. They are expecting over 12000 runners so you can expect a lot of traffic.

ARTISANAL AND KINGS DAY MARKETS GRAN CANARIA 2020

The traditional markets in the run up to the main seasonal gift-giving day once again run between 2-5 January 2020.

– The 25th Artisans’ Market Parque de San Telmo in the capital, Las Palmas by FEDAC.

Opening hours are every day between 10:00-21:00.

– “Feria de Reyes”, The Kings’ Fair in the municipality of Telde and in the open commercial area ZSA SAN GREGORIO ( plaza de San Gregorio and Avenida de la Constitución ). Crafts, activities and music.

On Thursday 16:00 – 21:30, on Friday and Sunday 10:00-21:30 and on Sunday 10:00-23:00

– And of course there is the ongoing Christmas fair until 5.1. at Plaza de San Rafael, Vecindario in the municipality Santa Lucia. Traditional Crafts, Cosmetics, jewelry, Textiles and Accessories, Recycled Products

From 10:00 to 21:00 (excluding holidays). The fair is open on January 5, from 10:00 until the closing of the shops.