The Canary Guide “Black Friday” Weekend Tips 29 Nov – 1 Dec 2019

Whew! What a ride. Already the Last Weekend of November as we say hello to December and the start of a decade. We have one busy weekend coming up, and that most American celebration of consumerism, the so called Black Friday, arrives once again on the island. Spanish State Meterological Agency, AEMET, are predicting clear skies across much of the island this weekend, though fairly constant cloud cover in the capital and to the nort of the island, warm winds from the east and south-east are expected to bring highs of 28-29ºC, a few degrees cooler to north.

Events to celebrate the switching on of Christmas lights have already started and will continue in various places around the island over the next week or two. The famous Sand Art Nativity on the capital’s Las Canteras beach opens to public this Friday. Well worth a visit if you find your self in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria this holiday season.

The North American unbridled capitalism tradition of Black Friday – (Viernes Negro) has been popularised in recent years in the Canary Islands and marks the starting gun for the seasonal shopping frenzy to begin with many shopaholics madly searching for the opportunity to get great deals, with (supposedly) huge reductions on electronic goods and all sorts of other goodies, primarily made up of old stock and patently obsolete models. Massive discounts are on offer this Friday in many shops, shopping centers and chain stores. The shopping centre Las Arenas, north of the capital, plan to take it to the next level and will be open till midnight both Friday and Saturday. December also means that most shopping centers will be open for business every Sunday too.

Be advised, not everything that looks like a great deal, really is even a good deal. Think before you buy, and if there are specific items you have had your eye on, that now seem to be a much more affordable price, then by all means go get your bargain, but remember it is only stuff. By far much more important is the feelings that you share and help create this season, nobody important in your life really needs you to spend lots of money or money you can’t afford, the most precious gift you can give this holiday season is your time, your attention and your assistance to help those around you appreciate what they have got, and to show how much you really love them too. If you are buying gifts; then please consider buying local, from craftspeople and small businesses, buy small, buy tokens of high esteem, reach out to people who may not be as lucky as you, and help all those around you to remember that this is a season of good will, not greed nor bad debts, not a time to blindly spend money that could be better spent on spending time with the people that count in your life. We hope you will celebrate with a real sense of wonder about how lucky you really are, especially if you get to spend this time of year with us here on Gran Canaria.

FRIDAY 30 NOVEMBER, SBT, PLAYA DEL INGLÉS

ENCENDIDO DE LAS LUCES DE NAVIDAD

Maspalomas starts the season of holiday celebrations with their official Christmas lighting Switch On event at the Open Commercial Area of San Fernando and on Avenida de Gáldar on This Friday. At 17:00 there will be children’s activities and at 19:00 The lights are switched on in an event with plenty to do and see, along with some live music.



SATURDAY 30 NOVEMBER, LAS PALMAS

BELÉN DE ARENA DE LAS CANTERAS – SAND ART NATIVITY

The Belen de Arena of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is one of the main tourist attractions at this time of year in the island’s capital city. The nativity scene opens this year to the public starting from this Friday.

This is the 14th edition, created by 8 sculptors from seven countries, USA, Canada, Belgium, Russia, Latvia, Australia and France. The theme for this year is the council of elders. Last year the capital’s sand nativity scene broke records receiving over 243,000 visitors. Just beside the Plaza Saulo Torón (La Puntilla end of Las Canteras).

Inauguration: 30 November at around 10:30 to 11:00.

Last day / Closes : 7 January

opening hours : Every day 09:00 – 22:00

Exceptions : 24 & 31 of December and 5th of January 09:00- 20:00

FRIDAY 29 NOVEMBER, LAS PALMAS

TRADICIONAL ENCENDIDO ZONA TRIANA The main open commercial zone in the capital, Triana, one of the oldest districts in the old quarter, starts the holiday season with a traditional Christmas lighting event, including a street parade, music and the switching on the lights.

FRI-SUN 29.11-1.12 PLAYA DEL INGLES

WEIHNACHTSMARKT GRAN CANARIA

This is the 11th traditional and popular Weihnachtsmarkt; The German style Christmas market hosted at the hotel Maritim Playa, in Playa del Inglés. The festivities starts at 16:00 on Friday. Christmas spirit and decorations, Canarian and German artisans, Glühwein, baked goods, music performances and much more.

The Christmas market is happening during the following weekends :

29.11-1.2 / 6.12-8-12 / 13.12-15.12 /20.12-22.12

FRI-SUN 29.11-1.12, SANTA LUCIA

FERIA DEL REGALO A “Gift Fair” this weekend in Vecindario. Along the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias, near Plaza de Los Algodoneros. On Friday 17:00-21:00, On Saturday 10:00-21:00 and on Sunday 10:00-14:00

SATURDAY 30 NOVEMBER , LAS PALMAS

CHRISTMAS FAIR The Annual Christmas fair in the garden of the “British” Anglican Church, Holy Trinity, located in the capital in the “Garden City” neighbourhood of Ciudad Jardín; this was the zone between the old city and the main port where many 19th century British import/export merchants created some lavish homes, with the first building to go up in the area dating from at least 1881, soon followed by this beautiful little church and the famous British Club of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Between 11:30 – 15:30 there will be tea and cakes, the famous (Mc)Bramwell BBQ, salads, local dishes, seasonal treats, tombola, second hand books and clothes, a white elephant stall and kid’s activities all in the classic English church fete style, and of course the infamous “Raffle” Bar where everyone is a winner!

SATURDAY 30 NOVEMBER, TEJEDA

“GASTRO TEJEDA 2019” Gastronomy and activities for the whole family up in one of the most beautiful mountain towns in the centre of the island, at Plaza del Parking Nuevo, on Saturday in the second edition of Gastro Tejeda. Local products, wine tastings and concerts. Businesses from the area offer local delicacies at popular prices of €3.50 and a glass of wine at €1 each, including Tejeda potatoes, cheese, almond-based sweets, stews, gofio, pork, baifo or lamb, among others rom 11:00-17:00.

SUNDAY 1 DECEMBER, TEJEDA

MERCADO AGRÍCOLA Y ARTESANAL Agricultural and craft market of Tejeda on Sunday morning. There will be activities for children and music by the group La Trova.

30.11-1.12, LAS PALMAS, Mercado Del Puerto,

DESCORCHA EL MERCADO On Saturday and Sunday in the capital, you have a chance to enjoy more than 50 wines starting at one euro a glass and accompanied by the varied cuisines offered by the old Port Market while enjoying good music.



A varied group of local distributors and wineries offer references samples from €1 euro to a maximum of €3, with exhibitor tables distributed throughout the Port Market. There will be two points of sale to get tickets with which you will also collect your samples so that you can move freely throughout the installation tasting the various local wines, as you also enjoy the varied cuisines offered by the establishments of the popular Mercado del Puerto.

On Saturday from 13:00 to 17:00 and from 20:00 to midnight and on Sunday from 13:00 to 17:00.