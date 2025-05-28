Feliz Día de Canarias! It’s a gorgeous bank holiday weekend and the start of June! This Friday, Canary Islands’ Day, 30 May, is a regional holiday throughout the Archipelago!
All things Canarian are on offer this weekend with many splendid festive celebrations are taking place in all 8 islands. If you want the authentic taste of the Canaries, this is one of the best times of year to get a flavour for the culture…
• A most traditional Wool Festival will take place up in Caideros de Gáldar
• Produce of the land are on offer during the fair in the mountain market town of San Mateo
• Plaza de Santa Ana, in the capital, is going to be full as another edition of the Canariona festival is celebrated on Thursday, on the eve of Día de Canarias
• Patron Saints festivities to enjoy in San Fernando de Maspalomas in the south and up in the mountains.
So many events to see, enjoy, and explore, and here are just our top picks!
‘Diá de Canarias‘
🇮🇨
Canary Islands Day, 30 MAY is an annual bank holiday throughout the archipelago. It’s good to remember that government offices, banks, and many local shops (outside the tourist zones) etc. will be closed.
On the 30th of May 1983 The Canary Islands officially became an Autonomous National Region of Spain when The Government of The Canary Islands Parliament sat for the first time. The day has been marked ever since by all municipal town halls, on all 8 islands, in each of the two provinces that make up the archipelago, as the official day for celebration of all things Canarian.
You can expect nearly every town or village to have some sort of public event happening on Thursday, some including Wednesday and the weekend prior, with locals dressed in traditional post-conquest clothing and performing folk dances as well as tastings of local produce among other attractions. You might have already seen the shopping centres and shops having loads of Canarian products to sell.
Of course, as tourism has long been the main focus of the economy here you’ll also find representations of traditional foodstuffs like gofio, potatoes, cheeses, mangoes, avocados, ropa vieja, almonds, wines, rum, honey rum, mojos rojo and verde and many items besides on display in hotels and tourist information centres
#GranCanaria Weather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
4-8 June • Gáldar Pride 2025 – Summer Carnival 🌈
6-8 June • FIMAR, The International Sea Fair in LPA
6-16 June • Fiestas Patronales San Antonio El Chico in Mogán
7-8 June • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Arucas
8 June “Moya Dulce”
11-15 June • Fisaldo – Outlet sale at INFECAR
12-15 June • “Music Meets Tourism” Festival in Maspalomas
13-14 June • ‘Feria de la Zafra’, The Harvest Fair in El Tablero, SBT
14-15 June • Collebtables Fair San Mateo
4-27 July • Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival
11 July – 3 August • Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
💫 In the Canary Islands, you can observe the Lyrids meteor shower from April 16-25, peaking around April 22, and the Eta Aquarids from April 19 to May 28, peaking around May 5-6, both associated with Halley’s Comet. 💫
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Friday, May 30 – Public Holiday in the Canary Islands – Canary Islands’ Day, Día de Canarias
Monday 9 June – Local bank holiday in Valleseco: Patron Saint of the municipality San Vicente Ferrer
Friday 13 June – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de San Antonio. Local bank holiday in Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 16 June – Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Tuesday 24 June – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Conmemoración de la Fundación de la Ciudad, Commemoration of the Foundation of the City.Local bank holiday in Telde, Artenara, Arucas, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan/ San Juan Bautista
Friday 27 June – Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Wednesday 16 July – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Friday 25 July – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol and a local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Monday 4 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: “La Rama” in honour of Our Lady of the Snows – La Rama en honor a Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Tuesday 5 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Friday 15 August – Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Saturday 16 August – Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
🌤️ (Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency)
📅 Friday 30 – Sunday 1 June 2025
📍 Island-wide Outlook, Focus on Southern Beaches
🟡 Friday 30 May – Día de Canarias (Public Holiday)
A sunny, warm public holiday across Gran Canaria.
☀️ Skies: Clear across most of the island, with some early cloud in the north.
🌬️ Wind: Light, variable breezes inland and along the coasts (NE 5 km/h).
🌡️ Temps:
Las Palmas: 20°C / 25°C
Southern beaches (e.g. Maspalomas, Amadores): 19–30°C
🌊 Sea: Calm conditions, slight swell. Ideal for swimming and water activities.
🔆 UV Index: 11 – very high, sun protection required.
🌅 Best time for the beach: 10:00–14:00 for sunshine and low wind.
🟡 Saturday 31 May
The start of a warm weekend with rising inland temperatures.
☀️ Skies: Mostly clear island-wide.
🌬️ Wind: Light across most areas, moderate breeze in exposed coastal zones (SO 5–10 km/h).
🌡️ Temps:
Las Palmas: 20°C / 26°C
Inland south (Fataga, Tunte): Up to 32°C
Southern resorts: 20–31°C
🌊 Sea: Slight swell continues; excellent swimming conditions.
🔆 UV Index: 11 – Apply high SPF sunscreen regularly.
🕶️ Activities: Ideal for hiking before midday and all-day beach trips.
🟠 Sunday 1 June
Hottest day of the weekend, especially inland.
🌤️ Skies: Sunny with some light haze in the interior.
🌬️ Wind: Very light to calm conditions (SO–C 0–5 km/h).
🌡️ Temps:
Las Palmas: 21°C / 26°C
Southern beaches: 21–33°C
Interior & mountain zones: Up to 34°C in sheltered valleys
🌊 Sea: Slight swell, very calm by evening.
🔆 UV Index: 11 – Extreme, extra caution recommended.
🏖️ Swimming: Best day for the sea – calm, warm, and clear.
🔮 Outlook: Monday–Wednesday (3–5 June)
Dry and sunny throughout the island.
Temps remain high with inland areas regularly exceeding 30°C.
Coastal resorts stay stable at 27–30°C.
Very light winds and continued UV alerts.
✅ #WeekendTips Summary
🏖️ Best beach day: Sunday – warmest, calmest sea.
🥾 Best for exploring: Saturday morning – cooler air, clearer skies inland.
🧴 Sun alert: UV levels at 11 all weekend – shade, SPF 50+, and hats essential.
🚿 Water temperature: ~22°C – ideal for swimming in Taurito, Amadores, Playa del Inglés.
🌴 Enjoy a perfect Canarian long weekend!
PIANOCEAN The Pianist of The Seas - Free concert Arguineguín Port | 6pm May 30, 31 & June 1 - Food Donations for The Food Project (Proyecto Vecinal de Alimentos de Mogán)
Pianocean is an artistic and sailing project, led by the piano and the voice of Marieke Huysmans Berthou, aiming to be an ambassador for free international culture, lived and shared across the seas.
Sailor, piano player and song writer, she sails from port to port to give concerts. When each concert takes place, the piano is lifted from the back cabin to the deck by a customised system which transforms the deck into a stage.
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria | Canarian Day events and festivities 🇮🇨
Thursday 29 May ‘Canariona’ Festival
🇮🇨 The #Canariona Festival returns to Plaza de Santa Ana on Thursday, 29 May 2025. It is a great celebration of Canarian music and humour that unites tradition and modernity 🎶
From 18:30 – 01:00 – Free Entry
18:30-19:30 Inaugural parade with the Banda de Agaete and the colorful Papahuevos.
19:30-20:30 Parranda de Teror, Thania Gil and Julia Rodríguez
20:30 -20:40 Baked Belda
20:40-21:25 Humour and verse: Darío López and Yeray Rodríguez will make us laugh and move us.
21:25 -21:35 Baked Belda
Fusion and dance: NIA, Juseph, and Baked Belda will close the night with rhythms that cross borders.
Gran Canaria Big Band, and voices like Cristina Ramos and Chago Melián and then some…
🔹 Friday 30 MAY – XIV Paseo Romero Día de Canarias **Traditional
at 12:00 Carts, parrandas, folk groups, and pilgrims will leave from Parque Santa Catalina to Plaza de La Luz
Saturday 31 May
21 00 Baile de Taifas at Plaza de la Puntilla
Santa Lucía de Tirajana | Canarian Day events this weekend in Vecindario 🇮🇨
From May 29th to 31st, you can visit the pedestrian zone of Avenida de Canarias in Vecindario to enjoy activities for the whole family to celebrate Canary Islands Day.
A craft fair, traditional games, and concerts are some of the activities organized by the Santa Lucía de Tirajana City Council.
🔹 29-31 May There is an Artisan Craft and Food Fair at Plaza de Los Algodoneros with local artisans and Canarian tapas and enyesques from 10:00 to 22:00
Thursday 29 May:
17:00-20:00 Traditional Canarian Games on the Pedestrian Zone of Avenida de Canarias
Taifa Dance with the following groups: Parranda la Polvajera, Parranda del Cura and Parranda el Pajullo
Reserve your table at the Tel.: 928 75 97 06 Participate in your traditional Canarian attire and come enjoy a night full of Canarian culture.
Starting at 20:00 at Plaza de Los Algodoneros
🔹Friday 30 May:
10:00-14;00Musical performances and Folklore gathering with groups from Santa Lucía de Tirajana at Plaza de Los Algodoneros
10:00-14:00 & 17:00-20:00 Demonstration of Canarian games and sports on the pedestrian Zone of Avenida de Canarias
Traditional Gran Canaria club game, shepherd’s jump, stone lifting, and plowing
at 17:00 Children’s Show: The Songbook of the Dragon and the Cats at Plaza de Los Algodoneros
20:00 Concert by Acatife at Plaza de Los Algodoneros
21:30 Concert by Bejeque at Plaza de Los Algodoneros
Saturday 31 May:
10:00-14:00 Canarian Games and Sports Exhibition on Avenida de Canarias Pedestrian Zone
Traditional Gran Canaria club game, shepherd’s jump, stone lifting, and plowing
at 11:00 Children’s Show:The Most Beautiful at Plaza de Los Algodoneros
12:30 La Jalada in concert Plaza de Los Algodoneros
17:00-20:00 Traditional Canarian games on Avenida de Canarias Pedestrian Zone
17:00 Rafaelillo Clown Performance Plaza de Los Algodoneros
18:30 Maestro Florido at Plaza de Los Algodoneros
Ingenio | Canarian Day events and festivities in Carrizal 🇮🇨
🔹 The town of Ingenio celebrates Canary Islands Day with a program full of identity, tradition, and participation. On Friday, May 30th, Canary Islands Day, the event will take place at the Buen Suceso Park in Carrizal, where a grand day of festivities will take place from 09:30 until late at night, with a variety of activities combining folklore, gastronomy, crafts, theater, music, and workshops.
11:00 Traditional games, bouncy castles for kids
11:30 Canarian wrestling exhibition
12:00 Institutional act with raising the flag
12:15 local dance school performance as well as threshing and dragging
13:00-15:00 Performances of local folk music groups
13:30 popular lunch
15:15 Live music with “De Belingo”
17:00 Theatre performance (Arguín, the boy from Guayadeque)
19:00 Night of Wines and Enyesdques enlivened by traditional music and dancing
Telde | Canarian Day events and festivities this weekend 🇮🇨
🔹 Thursday 29 May: Romería Escolar
Pilgrimage by the local schools in Telde at 09:00 in the morning. Departure from calle el Roque via Calle León y Castillo and ending at Plaza de San Juan.
in the evening at Plaza de San Juan, there will be Canarian music and dancing, starting at 20:30 and the orchestra Wamampy will end the night.
🔹Friday, 30 May on Plaza de San Juan from 10:00 popular games and sports from the Islands, Canarian music, children’s workshops, and a craft fair.
Agaete Band will be in charge of closing the party with the accompaniment to the popular papahuevos
Teror | Canarian Day event on 29 May 🇮🇨
Some 1,200 students from Teror’s schools and secondary schools will take part in a procession similar to the Romería del Pino on Thursday, May 29th, starting at 10:30. The event will culminate around 12:45. with a joint dance by all the schools in the Plaza del Pino.
The educational centers of Teror celebrate The Canary Islands Day with a large offering pilgrimage that will depart at 10:30 from the Puente del Pino and will travel along Calle Real to the Basilica, making a route similar to the Romería del Pino.
Gáldar Wool Festival | 30 May 🇮🇨
The 29th traditional Wool Festival in the neighbourhood of Caideros. This has got to be one of the most authentic events you can visit on Día de Canarias. The northern municipality of Gáldar celebrates its traditional ‘Fiesta de La Lana’ in Caideros every May 30, Canary Islands Day.
Exalting the customs and traditions of this land, still preserved in this inland area of the north. Livestock from nearby farmhouses will be brought for shearing and subsequent milking, which is one of the most anticipated moments of the day, along with popular Canarian music in the square and the crafts show. Demonstrations of native sports and recognition of the people of this place complete the program of events for this festive event.
The Festival features an extensive program of events, beginning at 09:00 with the transfer of the livestock from El Cortijo de Los Nogales to Caideros. Once they arrive at the old football field, around 10:00, the shepherds will begin the “trasquilá” (shearing procession), offering one of the most iconic images of this day, reminiscent of the traditional shepherds’ gatherings to shear their flocks of sheep at the dawn of summer.
The event brings each year together thousands of people around the ancestral traditions of the Altos de Gáldar.
Last year in 2024, the Tourism Department of the Government of the Canary Islands declared, Fiesta de la Lana, the Wool Festival, as a Festival of Tourist Interest in the Archipelago.
🚌 To this end, the Gáldar City Council encourages residents to travel by public transport. Guaguas Global has reinforced Line 106, which connects the city centre of Gáldar and Fagagesto.
🚗 In addition, a special system has been set up to facilitate visitor arrivals with the provision of four parking spaces. The first is located next to the GC-220 highway a few meters before reaching Caideros, while the second is located right at the entrance to the village. The third is located in the village of Caideros, next to the marquee and the soccer field. The fourth parking lot is located beyond the village of Caideros, all of which are well marked and easy to navigate.
San Mateo | 7th Products of the Land - fair | 30 May - 1 June 🇮🇨
Vega de San Mateo XII Feria de Productos de la Tierra 30 May – 1 June 2025
The 12th Fair of the Products of the Land throughout the weekend in Plaza de la Solidaridad of the traditional market town of Vega de San Mateo.
From Friday to Sunday authentic produce and crafts, agriculture, music, tourism, and much more.
The fair brings together producers of cheeses, black pig products, honey, wine, mojo, sweet potato, baked goods, jams, organic vegetables, pastries, oils, derivatives of honey, dairy products derived from sheep’s milk, olives, gofio, nougat, sausages, water, cider and apple candy, beer, and artisanal ice cream.
🇮🇨 Celebrate Canary Islands Day in San Mateo with products from all over the islands at the Local Produce Fair. On Friday, there will be a concert by Los Cantadores, where you can hear this beautiful anthem to the Canary Islands and many other songs. On Saturday, there will be performances of Canarian-Venezuelan folklore with Arepazo Solidario from the Unión Canario Venezolana (Canary Islands Solidarity Union) for the islanders on the ninth island.
And on June 1st, there will be our Agricultural and Livestock Market.
Tastings, music, and children’s activities.
Santa Maria de Guía |Mercado de Guía - Día de Canarias - fair | 1 June 🇮🇨
The Guía Market joins the Canary Islands Day festivities on Sunday, 1 June with sancocho, an exhibition and workshop on local sports, sheep shearing, and music from the ACR Estrella y Guía. The activities will be held from 09:00 to 14:00.
This Sunday, June 1st, as part of the “Enjoy the Guía Market: Closer, More Local, Fresher” campaign, local products will be promoted through a popular sancocho tasting at the market. This event will also include various exhibitions, traditional workshops, and musical performances. It will be a great day of celebration filled with tradition and music.
The El Trillo de Gran Canaria Drag Club will be present, offering visitors a chance to enjoy various Canarian traditions, donkey rides for the little ones, a milking demonstration, sheep shearing, and cheesemaking.
Also present at this festive event will be members of the Pila de Lucha del Garrote Canario Egenenacar de Agüimes group, who will conduct workshops and a Canarian garrote wrestling exhibition, accompanied by a musical performance by the Estrella y Guía ACR (ACR of the Star and Guide). Visitors to the Guía Market will also be able to enjoy a free tapa of Canarian sancocho.
FIESTAS SAN FERNANDO | 22 May -1 June
• The Maspalomas neighbourhood of San Fernando, once a simple village of tomato growers, and sharecroppers, enjoys their patron saint’s celebrations from 22 May – 1 June 2025.
• The 2025 San Fernando Patron Saint Festivities will feature a very special edition this year: the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of a celebration deeply rooted in the municipality
There is also a Fun Fair set up in the area
Highlights:
Friday 30 May: Día de Canarias and Feast Day of San Fernando
at 10:30 Traditional Canarian games in the parking lot of the school
at 11:30 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession with the images of San Fernando and La Virgen del Carmen
at 14:00 Popular fish barbeque in the same parking lot and
at 15:00 Solajero, a daytime festive party with Paco Guedes and Apolo
at 20:00 The 9th Umiaya Festival, a traditional folk music meeting at Plaza de San Fernando
Saturday 31 May: The Grand Fair of Fiestas de San Fernando
09:00 IX Meeting of Young rock climbers
From 10:30 Children’s animation next to Plaza de San Fernando
10:00-23:00 Market Zone, next to the church
21:30 Miss Grand Las Palmas, followed by a performance by Última Llave
23:30 Dawn party featuring Leyenda Joven, DJ Ardy, and Star Music.
Sunday 1 June:
10:30 Bouncy castles and workshops at Plaza de San Fernando
16:00-23:00 Market Zone
at 21:00 Concert by Ángel López to end the 2025 festivities.
Later in June…
On Sunday 22 June, Corpus Christi is also celebrated. Young kids will get their first confirmation, people will gather in front of the San Fernando church plaza to confess and handmade salt carpets will decorate the area.
Canarian Day festivities in San Bartolomé de Tirajana 🇮🇨
🔹 30 MAY – The 9th Umiaya Festival at Plaza de San Fernando at 20:30
As has become a tradition, the Plaza de San Fernando will host on Thursday, May 30, on the occasion of Canary Islands Day and the town’s patron saint festivities, the celebration of the IX Umiaya Festival, which in this edition will feature the participation of folkloric groups Umiaya and Vegueros de Tinamar, and the children’s dance group of the Municipal Music School of Mogán.
🔹 30 May in TUNTE
Plaza Santiago de Tunte between 09:30-14:00
Artisan crafts and tastings stalls and performance by parranda Los Chanos
Holidayworld Maspalomas | 30 May | *** Ticket event***🇮🇨
You can also celebrate Canary Islands Day at Holidayworld with a party full of tradition, music, and fun for the whole family:
18:00-19:00 The Agaete Band leads the parade with papahuevos and our famous Fiesta de La Rama
19:00-20:00 Experience the magic of the Cancionero Isleño children’s show, a show full of music, color, and Canarian essence that will delight both young and old
18:00-20:00 Face painting and Canarian painter workshops
And if you come in your traditional Canarian costume, get ready… because Holi has a secret prize for you! 👀🎁
✨ All included with your entry to Wooland Fun Park
Price examples (online only and latest at 12:00 on the same day) 12¢/Adult and 16¢/Child. There are also resident discounts.
Opening hours on Friday and Saturday: 16:00 – 23:30
Canarian Day festivities in Mogán 🇮🇨
🔹 30 May: Puerto de Mogán Friday Market will have special Canarian Day celebrations and festivities
Valleseco | Patron Saint Festivities San Vicente Ferrer | 30 may - 22 June
• The municipality of Valleseco, in the main apple growing area of Gran Canaria, celebrate their Patron Saint’s Festivities in honour of San Vicente Ferrer between 30 May – 22 June 2025.
• The main feast Day is on Monday 6 June, with a Livestock Fair that will take place from 10:00, where hundreds of cattle will gather sheep, goats, and horses before the main religious acts.
The municipality will celebrate its traditional, ‘Huevo Duro’, Hard Egg Festival in honour of Saint Vincent Ferrer, commemorating the 279th anniversary of the arrival of the venerated image of the saint to his namesake shrine. The program combines popular culture, gastronomy, with cider as the main feature, sports, and family activities that invite residents and visitors from across the island to share the traditions and roots of this town in the midlands of the island.
Highlights this opening weekend:
Friday, May 30
at 13:00 Lancia car exhibition by the Scuadra Lancista Canaria Club in the town center.
Saturday, May 31
20:30 Pregón, proclamation by Mr. Hermelindo Navarro in the Town Hall.
22:00 “Valledry Fest” at the Valleseco Casino. 🎟️ Tickets at 👉 www.valledry.es 🎶
Sunday, June 1
10:00 3rd Presa Canario Monographic Competition in the Town Hall Square.
Villa de Moya | Patron Saint Festivities San Antonio de Padua
Villa de Moya, on the rugged north of the island, is celebrating the main events of the patron saint’s festivities, in honour of Saint Anthony of Padua between 30 May – 16 June 2025.
Highlights this weekend: :
Friday 30 May:
20:00 Pregón, proclamation in Plaza Tomás Morales
21:30 ‘Havana 500’ music performance in PLaza del Árbol Redondo
Saturday 31 May:
11:00-17:00 Family Day with bouncy castles at the football field García Hernández
20:00 Latin Night on Calle Miguel Hernández with DJ Ulises Acosta, Aduén Amaya, Yotuel and Armonia Show
Sunday 1 June:
09:30-13:00 Livestock Fair with exhibitions on in the esplanade of La Fragata fairgrounds
GRAN CANARIA RALLY | 30-31 May
The 64th edition of the “Rally Isla de Gran Canaria” will take place between 30-31 May 2025 and is organised by Escudería Maspalomas.
64º Rallye Isla de Gran Canaria
30 y 31 de Mayo
Following the World Rally Championship, the island of Gran Canaria will return to its regular schedule with the BP Las Palmas Championship, and the first event will be the Gran Canaria Rally. The rally arrives at its 64th edition with new features, as the venue will now be the Gran Canaria Stadium, and the “star” stage, the timed section of over 18 km between Fontanales-Fagajesto-Juncalillo, will be launched. The stage that will open the event on Friday afternoon/evening, “Las Palmas de Gran Canaria,” on the San Lorenzo road, will remain the same.
The route book on Saturday consists of six stages, repeating the loop of the 18.55 km “Fontanales-Fagajesto-Juncalillo-Los Garajes” section, followed by the 10.35 km “Tejeda-Ayacata” section, and repeating the 9.69 km “Ariñez-Utiaca” section. The route is approximately 288 km long, of which 80.66 km are timed (27.9%).
Friday 30 May:
The Las Palmas de Gran Canaria “spectacle stage San Lorenzo” TC1, starting at 19:30
On Saturday 31 May:
The rally begins at 09:30, and TC2 will start at 10:30. After TC7, scheduled for 16:45, the final special stage, the first team will return to Gran Canaria Stadium at 17:35, followed by the finish and trophy presentation ceremony.
Intermediate service will take place in the parking lot next to the stadium between 13:05 and 14:00.
- 10:30 Fontanales-Fagajesto-Juncalillo-Los Garajes, 18,55 km, TC2
- 11:30 Tejeda-Ayacata, 10,35 km TC3
- 12:15 Ariñez-Utiaca, 9,69 km TC4
- 13:30 Regrouping in Estadio de Gran Canaria
- 15:00 Fontanales-Fagajesto-Juncalillo-Los Garajes TC5
- 16:00 Tejeda-Ayacata TC6
- 16:45 Ariñez-Utiaca TC7
“When there is a rally going on it also means road closures during the stages”