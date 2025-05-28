All things Canarian are on offer this weekend with many splendid festive celebrations are taking place in all 8 islands. If you want the authentic taste of the Canaries, this is one of the best times of year to get a flavour for the culture…

• A most traditional Wool Festival will take place up in Caideros de Gáldar

• Produce of the land are on offer during the fair in the mountain market town of San Mateo

• Plaza de Santa Ana, in the capital, is going to be full as another edition of the Canariona festival is celebrated on Thursday, on the eve of Día de Canarias

• Patron Saints festivities to enjoy in San Fernando de Maspalomas in the south and up in the mountains.

So many events to see, enjoy, and explore, and here are just our top picks!