The fire is divided into sectors from head to tail, with their respective heads of sector and assigned units in:

👉 Left flank: 70% controlled

👉 Right flank: 80% controlled

👉 Head

🔥 On the left flank with a head, the work last night has been concentrated, stopping the progression towards Valsequillo.

🔥 Containment work has been carried out at the head of the fire, so it has not evolved much. Anchoring manoeuvres are still being carried out there.

The GC-600 (Cruz de Los Llanos-Llanos de La Pez has reopened. The GC-130 Cruz de Los Llanos-Cazadores, with its branches to Pico de Las Nieves, remains closed.