The fire is divided into sectors from head to tail, with their respective heads of sector and assigned units in:

๐Ÿ‘‰ Left flank: 70% controlled

๐Ÿ‘‰ Right flank: 80% controlled

๐Ÿ‘‰ Head

๐Ÿ”ฅ On the left flank with a head, the work last night has been concentrated, stopping the progression towards Valsequillo.

๐Ÿ”ฅ Containment work has been carried out at the head of the fire, so it has not evolved much. Anchoring manoeuvres are still being carried out there.

The GC-600 (Cruz de Los Llanos-Llanos de La Pez has reopened. The GC-130 Cruz de Los Llanos-Cazadores, with its branches to Pico de Las Nieves, remains closed.