Gran Canaria and Tenerife in Alert Level 2, Lanzarote and La Graciosa in Alert Level 4, Fuerteventura, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro all now on Alert Level 1
The Ministry of Health agreed this Sunday, February 21, to keep the island of Tenerife up and move Gran Canaria down to Alert Level 2 following analysis of the epidemiological indicators for the last 14 days, the islands of El Hierro and Fuerteventura go to Alert Level 1, while Lanzarote and La Graciosa remain unchanged, continuing at Alert Level 4, and La Palma and La Gomera at Alert Level 1.
The changes come into effect coinciding with the weekly update of the regional Accumulated Incidence traffic light system (Semáforo de incidencia acumulada or IA), published on weekly by The Canary Islands Health Minstry, and will remain in effect until February 28, except in the case of Tenerife, which will be until March 7.
These decisions are based on the report issued by the Canary Islands Health Service (SCS) General Directorate of Public Health on Sunday February 21, which in the case of Tenerife indicates that, although over the last two weeks (the 14 day IA) the combination of indicators has been presenting between Alert Levels 1 and 2, the 7 day Accumulated Incidence is showing a discrete but continuous increase, which suggests persistent uncontrolled community transmission.
For Gran Canaria, the report shows that for 8 days the combination of alert level 3 indicators has is no longer being met, reducing the 7-day AI, and so dropping the island to Alert Level 2 restrictions. On El Hierro and Fuerteventura, a favourable trend is also confirmed in the indicators positioning them at Alert Level 1.
For Lanzarote and La Graciosa, although the trend has been positive and the island no longer reaches the combination of indicators that place them at Alert Level 4, they have only been at a Level 3 Cumulative Incidence and UCI occupation for three days last week, and so it will be necessary for them to continue to consolidate this trend. The islands of La Gomera and La Palma have now consolidated their indicators for Alert Level 1.
As of midnight this Sunday the period set for specific temporary measures, that were put in place to prohibit traditional Carnival festivities, ends.
The alert levels for each island, as well as the effective dates currently established for the measures on each of them are indicated below:
- Tenerife: Alert Level 2. The effective date of the corresponding preventive measures that apply to it will be from 00:00 hours on February 22 to March 7, 2021, inclusive, being subject to periodic revaluations.
- Gran Canaria: Alert Level 2. The effective date of the corresponding preventive measures that are applicable will be from 00:00 hours on February 22 until February 28, 2021, inclusive, being subject to to periodic revaluations.
- Fuerteventura: Alert Level 1. The effective date of the corresponding preventive measures that are applicable will be from 00:00 hours on February 22 to February 28, 2021, inclusive, being subject to periodic revaluations.
- Lanzarote & La Graciosa: Alert Level 4. The effective date of the corresponding preventive measures that are applicable will be from 00:00 hours on February 22 until February 28, 2021, inclusive, being subject to periodic revaluations.
- La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro: Alert Level 1. The effective date of the corresponding preventive measures that are applicable will be from 00:00 hours on February 22 to February 28, 2021, inclusive, being subject to periodic revaluations.
Report corresponding to 2/20/2021, with the consolidated data of 2/19/2021