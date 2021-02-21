Gran Canaria and Tenerife in Alert Level 2, Lanzarote and La Graciosa in Alert Level 4, Fuerteventura, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro all now on Alert Level 1

The changes come into effect coinciding with the weekly update of the regional Accumulated Incidence traffic light system (Semáforo de incidencia acumulada or IA), published on weekly by The Canary Islands Health Minstry, and will remain in effect until February 28, except in the case of Tenerife, which will be until March 7.

These decisions are based on the report issued by the Canary Islands Health Service (SCS) General Directorate of Public Health on Sunday February 21, which in the case of Tenerife indicates that, although over the last two weeks (the 14 day IA) the combination of indicators has been presenting between Alert Levels 1 and 2, the 7 day Accumulated Incidence is showing a discrete but continuous increase, which suggests persistent uncontrolled community transmission.

For Gran Canaria, the report shows that for 8 days the combination of alert level 3 indicators has is no longer being met, reducing the 7-day AI, and so dropping the island to Alert Level 2 restrictions. On El Hierro and Fuerteventura, a favourable trend is also confirmed in the indicators positioning them at Alert Level 1.

For Lanzarote and La Graciosa, although the trend has been positive and the island no longer reaches the combination of indicators that place them at Alert Level 4, they have only been at a Level 3 Cumulative Incidence and UCI occupation for three days last week, and so it will be necessary for them to continue to consolidate this trend. The islands of La Gomera and La Palma have now consolidated their indicators for Alert Level 1.

As of midnight this Sunday the period set for specific temporary measures, that were put in place to prohibit traditional Carnival festivities, ends.