Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria restaurant robbed three times in one night by what seems to be the same group of individuals

Spanish language daily La Provinica report that at 11.30 p.m. on Saturday night, and then at 2.30 a.m. and, later, again at 6.30 a.m on Sunday morning, up to three times, what appears to be the same group of three masked people, possibly non-Spanish, broke into the Restaurant El Cenador Grill in Puerto Rico, which has been closed for many months due to the pandemic. Images were recorded by the surveillance cameras at the business, located in the CC Olas commercial centre, then published after being released by the business owner, who also himself made a video of the aftermath, showing a broken window and some empty shelves.

The alleged theft took place within curfew hours, which means that those involved were able to wander around the area without being questioned about why they were out and breaking level 2 regulations in force at the time.

Footprints and traces of blood

The thieves apparently forced a window, at the back of the premises, to access the interior of the establishment, somehow preventing an alarm from going off, having climbed some bars to get in. They are reported to have grabbed merchandise, in particular various higher-value drinks, among other items, as well as allegedly causing damage in the process of committing the thefts.

The surveillance cameras recorded a group, three people in principle, with what are described as characteristic features seeming to suggest they were either foreign born or descended from non-Spanish origins, and that could well help facilitate their identification, despite the fact they were wearing masks. The business owner suspects them to be of Maghrebi, north African, origin. In addition, these perpetrators seem to have not been very skilled at what they were doing, nor careful, leaving clear evidence on a window and on the security camera itself, leaving footprints behind, and even traces of blood, presumably one having cut themselves when accessing the establishment.

The Guardia Civil has taken over the investigation, analysing the evidence allegedly left behind by these thieves.

The restaurant itself has been in operation for 22 years and there are now legitimate concerns among local tourism businesses that this type of criminality could be repeated, simply on the basis of their having been able to enter this well known restaurant three times in just seven hours, all while a curfew is supposed to be in force. The bottles of booze were then reportedly found empty at a nearby sports court.

The only other similar instance, of another tourism establishment having suffered thefts of stock, is alleged to have occurred last week, while the premises was open. This time thought to have been committed by a group of minors having surprised the business owner and then grabbing some bottles before running off.

Some entrepreneurs, by no means a majority, from Puerto Rico have expressed their concern recently about what they have termed as insecurity being detected within the resort town, which the mayor of Mogán has used as justification to publicly call for 30% more Guardia Civil agents to be deployed. However, despite having no competence nor influence in such decisions, as a local administration the town hall is well within its rights to make such formal requests, through the proper channels. There has been no specific public response from the Guardia Civil main command post in that regard. However Policia Local patrols have been increased and supported with the assistance of the Policia Canaria, regional security forces, who came forward last week to increase police visibility.

The mayor’s demands, released to the press and through the town hall’s website, include “the activation and deployment of Reserve and Security Group number 8 of the Guardia Civil (GRS No.8) in the municipality as a reinforcement in the face of incidents and altercations that have been happening in recent weeks in some apartment complexes and hotels that house migrants.”

This “Reserve and Security Group” has been deployed on other occasions, such as during the municipality’s main Fiestas del Carmen, when local crime peaks occur in certain areas of the archipelago, and during the visit to the Arguineguín Harbour by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, back on November 6. Despite the presumptions of the local administration, it can be well assumed that the commanders of the Guardia Civil are not only professionals who know their jobs well, but that they have also maintained close monitoring of this particular situation and will continue to do so, being more than capable of deciding the appropriate levels of deployment so as to safeguard general security and maintain the effective execution of their duties.

There will be more instances of this sort, but it is the job of the security forces, the police and the judicial system to ensure that they are dealt with adequately under the law. Citizens are actively encouraged to report any criminality, emergency or verifiable security concerns, particularly if they have evidence to offer.