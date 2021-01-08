Select Page

Alleged theft from Arguineguin port shrine under investigation

The Mogán town hall has this Friday denounced the alleged theft of various offerings, decorative trinkets and “jewelry” displayed in the port shrine to the Virgen del Carmen, located in the Arguineguín dock which is thought to have taken place before daybreak on Thursday, January 7.

In a statement, the town council condemned the crime saying that according to the complaint filed by the Arguineguín Fishermen’s Association, the alleged theft took place between 00:00 and 07:00 in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The jewelry is said to have an estimated value of between €3,000 and €6,000, with various pieces and offerings said to include chains and gold rings.

Many questions still remain as to exactly what security arrangements were in place to safeguard these valuables and religious offerings, accumulated over several years by the faithful of Arguineguin, and whether surveillance footage of the main port will be able to shed further light on exactly what really happened and who it is that might be responsible.

As a seaport, of course, all access in and out of the harbour is monitored; and given the high value of the items, and the time of day that the offence is thought to have been perpetrated, there is some hope of being able to quickly identify suspects in the case.

The local administration have announced that they will collaborate with the Guardia Civil to clarify the facts.

