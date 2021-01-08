Alleged theft from Arguineguin port shrine under investigation
The Mogán town hall has this Friday denounced the alleged theft of various offerings, decorative trinkets and “jewelry” displayed in the port shrine to the Virgen del Carmen, located in the Arguineguín dock which is thought to have taken place before daybreak on Thursday, January 7.
In a statement, the town council condemned the crime saying that according to the complaint filed by the Arguineguín Fishermen’s Association, the alleged theft took place between 00:00 and 07:00 in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The jewelry is said to have an estimated value of between €3,000 and €6,000, with various pieces and offerings said to include chains and gold rings.
As a seaport, of course, all access in and out of the harbour is monitored; and given the high value of the items, and the time of day that the offence is thought to have been perpetrated, there is some hope of being able to quickly identify suspects in the case.
The local administration have announced that they will collaborate with the Guardia Civil to clarify the facts.