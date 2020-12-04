The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 4-8 December 2020

This Sunday is Spanish Constitution Day (Día de la Constitución) and marks the 42nd anniversary of the referendum held on December 6, 1978 to enshrine into law the document that officially converted Spain to a Social Democracy. Since it falls on a Sunday the extra bank holiday is transferred to Monday. Then on Tuesday, 8 December, the religious feast of the Immaculate conception. This religious day celebrates the christian belief that a virgin was preserved from “original sin”, even in pregnancy. Both days are national holidays in Spain. Since it’s Christmas time, the shopping centers on Gran Canaria will be open for business also on Sundays.

Hold tight for this weekends highlights included in The Weekend Tips 4-8 December

4 December – 6 January, Las Palmas Belen de Arena – Sand Art Nativity Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity sculpture, the sand art Belen de Arena 2020 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, is opening on Friday, December 4 on Las Canteras Beach. One of the main seasonal attractions in the capital, and for the island, it is open until January 6, 2021.Special arrangements:Entrance will continue to be free, although you need to make an online reservation, which can be made through www.LPAvisit.com and www.belendearena.es.Reservations can be made starting from December 3. You can also register at the checkpoint set up for this purpose in the Plaza de Saulo Torón, next to the Belen de Arena de Las Palmas.

4-8 December, Las Palmas

The 36th Regional Artisan Fair of the Canary Islands

The fair by FEDAC from Friday to Tuesday at the back of the Elder and Miller buildings next to the Santa Catalina park in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.Open every day between 10:00 and 21:00

It is the perfect opportunity to see hand made works by some of the best artisan crafts peoples of the Canary Islands; ceramics, wood, metal, leather, textiles, glass and recycled materials among others in a magnificent combination of traditional materials and modern design.