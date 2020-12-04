The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 4-8 December 2020
It’s been a long time coming but ‘welcome to December 2020’ and a new edition of The Weekend Tips for events and leisure on Gran Canaria 4-8 December. This one is going to be a long weekend with two bank holidays coming up, making it an option for many locals to enjoy an extended “puente”, long “bridge” weekend.
This Sunday is Spanish Constitution Day (Día de la Constitución) and marks the 42nd anniversary of the referendum held on December 6, 1978 to enshrine into law the document that officially converted Spain to a Social Democracy. Since it falls on a Sunday the extra bank holiday is transferred to Monday. Then on Tuesday, 8 December, the religious feast of the Immaculate conception. This religious day celebrates the christian belief that a virgin was preserved from “original sin”, even in pregnancy. Both days are national holidays in Spain. Since it’s Christmas time, the shopping centers on Gran Canaria will be open for business also on Sundays.
Hold tight for this weekends highlights included in The Weekend Tips 4-8 December
4 December – 6 January, Las Palmas Belen de Arena – Sand Art Nativity
Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity sculpture, the sand art Belen de Arena 2020 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, is opening on Friday, December 4 on Las Canteras Beach. One of the main seasonal attractions in the capital, and for the island, it is open until January 6, 2021.Special arrangements:Entrance will continue to be free, although you need to make an online reservation, which can be made through www.LPAvisit.com and www.belendearena.es.Reservations can be made starting from December 3. You can also register at the checkpoint set up for this purpose in the Plaza de Saulo Torón, next to the Belen de Arena de Las Palmas.
4-8 December, Las Palmas
The 36th Regional Artisan Fair of the Canary Islands
It is the perfect opportunity to see hand made works by some of the best artisan crafts peoples of the Canary Islands; ceramics, wood, metal, leather, textiles, glass and recycled materials among others in a magnificent combination of traditional materials and modern design.
5-8 December, Holiday World Maspalomas The Big Bang Vintage Market Wooland Fun Park opens from 12:00, and Nomad Gastro Market opens from 13:00 where you can find over 400 dishes and flavours from around the world. And not forgetting that the Sport bar The Harrow has the Champion league games on. So just about something for absolutely everyone on offer in Holidayworld.
4-6 December, Puerto Rico
Mogan Mall Christmas Market
Enjoy a lovely little Christmas market that takes place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 16:00 to 21:00 in the central square over the next few weeks. Also good to remember that Mogan Mall is open every day of the year, Sundays and holidays included and is friendly towards our best four legged friends.
5-12 December, Gran Canaria Gran Canaria Bike Week Gran Canaria Bike Week is a leisurely cycling event on Gran Canaria that has been celebrated since 1988. In 2020 it will be 32 years old and the event is held this year from the 5th to the 12th of December. Remember, that when there is a sporting event happening on Gran Canaria it also means that there might be some momentary traffic delays on the routes during the cycling sections.
