Spain’s Tourism Minister insists that, at the moment, only PCR tests are allowed for travel from high risk areas
Spain’s Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, has insisted this Monday afternoon that, at the moment, the European Commission (EC) “only PCR tests” are allowed on international travel from high risk areas.
That is why, in the Public Health in Spain resolution, which was issued two weeks ago and came into force on November 23, only PCR tests have been included for all international travellers, as the only one recognised right now by the European Council, Maroto explained at the end of the international conference held this Monday on the Canary Island of La Palma.
However, taking into account that other tests are being used not only in the Canary Islands, but also in some destinations on the mainland, and are already recognised as having shown high reliability for the control of the pandemic, including antigen tests or serological tests, the Government is working with the European Union to incorporate them, she said.
However, at this time, “we still do not have this authorisation and when it occurs, of course the Government’s intention is to increase the range of diagnostic tests for active infection,” she insisted.
In her opinion, this will not only facilitate better control of the pandemic, but will also give greater accessibility to these tests so that they can be used for tourism flight corridors and other international travel, she added.
