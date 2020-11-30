Spain’s Tourism Minister insists that, at the moment, only PCR tests are allowed for travel from high risk areas

However, taking into account that other tests are being used not only in the Canary Islands, but also in some destinations on the mainland, and are already recognised as having shown high reliability for the control of the pandemic, including antigen tests or serological tests, the Government is working with the European Union to incorporate them, she said.

However, at this time, “we still do not have this authorisation and when it occurs, of course the Government’s intention is to increase the range of diagnostic tests for active infection,” she insisted.

In her opinion, this will not only facilitate better control of the pandemic, but will also give greater accessibility to these tests so that they can be used for tourism flight corridors and other international travel, she added.

Many tourism businesses are banking on the EU accepting the recommendations of the European Council to include these tests before the Christmas holidays, and preferably to coincide with the relaxation of restrictions currently in force in the UK and other European source markets. The EU leaders have made clear they are searching for common standards to allow this to happen. The next EU leaders meeting is scheduled for December 10, but many are hoping for an announcement in the coming days.

We will keep you posted when we hear more.