A touch of wintery weather this week as meandering depression gains 40% chance of becoming a storm.

This Monday the recent touch of wintery weather continues with a large non-tropical low pressure wet weather system centred over the eastern Atlantic Ocean, just north of the Madeira Islands, continuing to produce disorganised showers and thunderstorms. This meandering low is expected to continue over northern Macaronesia for the next day or so and could acquire subtropical storm characteristics during that time, reports the US NOAA National Hurricane Centre.

Afterwards, environmental conditions are currently forecast to become unfavourable for further development. There is what was described as a medium probability (40% likelihood) of cyclonic formation during the next 48 hours to five days. Though that has steadily grown from less than 20% before the weekend. Regardless of subtropical storm formation, this system will continue to produce strong winds and locally heavy rains in the Madeira Islands, and potentially The Canary Islands through Tuesday, bringing with it winds and wet weather from the west.