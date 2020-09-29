Tourism and hospitality association FEHT advocates free movement within Europe

Tourist High Season would usually begin around now in the Canary Islands and given the uncertainty of how it will be dealt with by companies in the sector, the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs of Las Palmas (FEHT) have announced that they are advocating European authorities decisively invest in free movement within Europe for EU citizens between the member states of the European Union.

FEHT wants the EU to push forward, instead of simply establishing zones, according to the incidence of the pandemic, to allow the free movement of European citizens, and replace any blanket quarantine restrictions with the practice of rapid antigen tests, which they believe would help create a climate of trust and security for the visitor, and, say FEHT, “would undoubtedly favour the dynamisation of travel reservations to our region and the viability of companies in the sector.” They want to promote predictability and security first and foremost.

In a statement FEHT have appealed to the Regional Autonomous and State Administrations, to carry out necessary procedures before the European Commission itself, to ensure effective free movement within Europe, preventing individual member states from establishing barriers and impediments to that freedom.