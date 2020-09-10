Spain confirms that there will be PCR tests for tourists, both at origin and destination

Spain’s Minister for Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Reyes Maroto , has made clear this Thursday that there will be PCR tests for tourists, at origin and destination, in order to create safe tourism corridors for the winter season.

In statements to journalists after meeting with the president of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, and representatives of the town councils and tourism employers, the minister pointed out that on September 28 a joint document signed by the ministers of tourism will be approved, detailing the agreement of tourism ministries of member states, to be sent to the European Commission.

In addition, she commented that other plans are being put in place to reactivate safe mobility in Europe and that the cumulative incidence of coronavirus is not the only factor that will be taken into account but also the direct impact on the territories.

Canary Islands Minister for Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Yaiza Castilla, this Wednesday discussed a protocol with the tourism sector employers to establish detection and diagnosis tests for covid-19 at origin and destination for tourists.

Together with the main hotel associations on the islands, the minister discussed the idea of carrying out tests at origin, either with government agreements or in the private sphere, in coordination with tour operators, with a view to generating confidence as a safe destination for the winter season, as well as other measures.

The meeting was attended by the president of the Hotel and Non-Hotel Association of Tenerife, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro (Ashotel), Jorge Marichal and the president of the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs of Las Palmas (FEHT), José María Mañaricúa.

Also present were the president of the Lanzarote FTL and Asolán Tourist Federation, Susana Pérez, and the president of the Fuerteventura Tourism Business Association (Asofuer), Antonio Vicente Hormiga.

In a statement, they said there were also working with Health officials on a logistics protocol proposal for the implementation of safe corridors, in parallel, of course, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the main tourism source markets.

In addition, the protocol would address the the idea of tests at destination, as tourists were returning, together with island cabildos, accommodation companies and the regional government, so that the responsibility for risk became mutual.

Castilla said she valued the use of regional indicators to decide the need for travel restrictions to the islands, such as from the United Kingdom, and the creation of covid-19 safe corridors depending on regions and not whole countries.

The European Commission has suggested it “coordinate and harmonise” measures to be used by so-called third countries traveling to the European Union, based on the same criteria. The President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has reportedly indicated that she prefers the establishment of PCR tests for tourists rather than quarantines.