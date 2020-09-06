CanaryIslandsMigrantCrisis: Five more migrant boats arrived on Saturday, there are many more to come

Five more “Pateras” (open boats) arrived on Canary Islands shores this Saturday, or were rescued in waters near the islands, carrying 62 African migrants on board, adding to the fast growing numbers who risk their lives to try to reach European shores, via one of the most dangerous routes in the world. Four boats landed on Gran Canaria and one on Fuerteventura, according to information provided by the Spanish Marine Rescue, Salvamento Marítimo, the Red Cross and the main 112 emergency coordination centre.

A boat was picked up early this morning by a Maritime Rescue vessel south of Gran Canaria, with 12 Maghrebi people on board.

The second made it all the way to the Veneguera beach, on the west coast of Gran Canaria, around 6.15 pm, witnessed by large numbers of locals, with eight more Maghreb men, seemingly in good health, and almost at the same time another boat, with two men on board, was detected on Fuerteventura, disembarking in Caleta de Fuste. The men were detained as soon as they landed, after having sailed parallel to the coast for several kilometers, seemingly trying to evade emergency teams who were calling to them from the coast.

More arrivals, and even false alarms, followed on Gran Canaria with 14 Maghrebi men disembarking in the popular tourist resort Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, on the south west coast of Mogán, while reports of another vessel having been sighted on the nearby Amadores beach ultimately turned out to be a false alarm.

At around 10:40 p.m., Salvamento Marítimo reported that the Red Cross had helped a boat carrying 26 sub-Saharan immigrants on board in waters near the south of Gran Canaria, with 16 men, 7 women and 3 children being transferred to the port of Arguineguín.

A spokeswoman for the NGO Caminando Fronteras has told Spanish News Agency Efe that this boat coincides with a dinghy known to have left Dakhla (Western Sahara) on Thursday morning, a city located some 450 kilometers from the Canary Islands.

As well as these five known arrivals, more may be confirmed through the night, following the return of the rescue vessel Salvamar Menkalinan which spent the afternoon at sea, south of Gran Canaria in search of another boat thought to be heading towards the El Berriel aerodrome and the San Agustín beach, where Security forces have been monitoring the coast.

On Friday another boat was taken to Arguineguín with 20 people, the third for that day arriving on the shores of the archipelago; on Thursday there were another three one on Lanzarote and two on Gran Canaria totalling about 50 occupants; and on Wednesday five boats arrived in the Canary Islands carrying about 78 occupants. This year has seen a huge increase in people attempting to cross from the coasts of Africa, with many deaths having been recorded, and likely many more undetected at all.

Yesterday tensions grew as news of empty tourist apartments being used to temporarily accommodate migrants who had been sleeping on the Arguineguín dockside. Elsewhere on Gran Canaria a group of angry canarians threw stones at a facility for migrant children who are being cared for by the State.