Government of Spain and Prime Minister met today to suggest regional lockdowns, and military trackers and tracers

Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez , has made an “institutional appearance” after the Government of Spain met this Tuesday, in a press conference following the first Council of Ministers since August 4, after their annual summer break.

Taking stock of the growing coronavirus outbreaks and the latest measures taken by some autonomous communities to stop the rise in numbers, he has reasserted the government intention to reopen schools, and the possibility of giving regional parliaments the power to decide localised regional State of Emergency declarations. The Government is offering 2,000 soldiers to track infections in the autonomous communities and said that “the doors of the schools must be opened” and “the school year must start normally”.

More than 19,000 new cases have been registered throughout Spain since last Friday, according to the latest data offered by the director of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, who has now formally recognised that once again there is “a certain level of community transmission” in the country. The Canary Islands have suffered a resurgence of infections throughout August, according to latest figures, with Las Palmas de Gran Canaria having now become the defacto epicentre of coronavirus in the archipelago. More than 90% all new infections in the last week have been traced to nightlife and private gatherings among young people who have failed to observe social distancing and rules around wearing of masks. Increasing numbers of people are being admitted to the hospitals with more than 10% of those needing care in ICU, there is real concern about the virus going wild once more on the islands.

Sánchez’s appearance after the Council of Ministers of the Government of Spain met will inaugurates the new autumn political cycle, the start of the school year and the position of the Government coalition following opposition accusations regarding the financing of coalition partners Podemos .