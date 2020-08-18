1,113 active cases in the Archipelago following 91 more newly detected

91 new positive of coronavirus have been confirmed over the last 24 hours, in the latest report by the Regional Ministry of Health this Tuesday afternoon. There are now a total of 1,113 active cases in the Archipelago, on balance an increase of 62 people, taking into account the 29 medical discharges over the last 24 hours, 21 of them on Gran Canaria.

There are now eight patients in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), two more than on Monday, while 63 are under observation in normal hospital wards, nine more than the day before.

Gran Canaria has once again seen the most new cases, 59 confirmed positives since Monday, making 718 currently active, 38 more than yesterday. 520 are located in the capital Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, however there has been increased spread to other municipalities around the island.

Tenerife currently has 226 cases active, an increase of five compared to Monday and they have discharged seven recovered patients.

Lanzarote has also seen positives increased in the last 24 hours by seven new cases – 86 currently active -, and Fuerteventura have seen two more cases, and one more medical discharge this Tuesday – 23 now active -. Elsewhere on the islands, the situation remains unchanged.

With 1,113 active cases, 166 deaths and 2,502 patients recovered, the Canary Islands archipelago has detected a total of 3,781 since the pandemic crisis began having conducted 212,065 PCR tests to date. The region remains as the most successful in Spain to date in tackling the coronavirus, however the economic impacts have been brutal and will continue to affect the region for generations to come.