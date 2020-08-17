Increase in new infections may have slowed this weekend

Are there are possible early signs that, for the first time in two weeks, the increase in new infections may have slowed? The latest data from the Canary Islands’ Ministry of Health today seems to suggest that is a possiblity.

Official confirmation over the last 24 hours shows 77 having tested newly positive and one new death, which means there are 1,051 active cases currently throughout the archipelago, of which 60 are hospitalised and 6 remain in the ICU. The number of people who have died in the Canary Islands with Covid 19 rises to 166.

By islands, Gran Canaria once again registers the largest increase with 42 new cases to make an accumulated total of 1,340 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Tenerife has confirmed 19 new cases, bringing their overall total to 1,779 and 7 new cases have been reported on Lanzarote, to total 175 since the crisis began.