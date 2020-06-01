Cabildo de Gran Canaria and Alcampo join forces to promote #Km0 local products in their hypermarket in Telde

The Cabildo de Gran Canaria and Alcampo have signed an agreement to promote the consumption of local products with an advertising campaign and a promotional area at their hypermarket in Telde, where the island’s produce have been grouped under the umbrella of the “Gran Canaria Me Gusta” brand.

Shoppers have been able to find agro-food, in a large 400 m² space, all produced and made on Gran Canaria. Among the delicacies on offer, there are potatoes from San Mateo, avocados from Mogán, watermelons and papayas from Santa Lucía, vegetables from Telde and Santa Maria de Guia, sausages from Teror, Moya desserts, plenty of fish, as well as chocolates, wines, soft drinks, rums and other produce from renowned brands based on Gran Canaria.

This is one of the actions promoted by the Cabildo to support the primary sector, since it has lost part of its usual sales channels with the closure of hotels and restaurants, leading to a redoubling of efforts in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce to promote “kilometre zero” products and sustainability within the island’s circular economy, to reduce the ecological footprint and raise awareness among citizens of the benefits of consuming local food.