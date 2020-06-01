Arguineguín pier disinfected following small number of migrants testing positive for corona virus

A crew from the Mogán town hall’s Street Cleaning team has disinfected the Arguineguín Pier, to where, in recent weeks, increasing numbers of migrant boats have been escorted by Salvamento Maritimo (Maritime Rescue). Despite the small likelihood of infections in such an outdoors environment, Mogán decided last week that it would be best to ensure disinfection procedures, following the news that a small number of the rescued migrant travellers had tested positive for coronavirus.

The municipal personnel, equipped with PPE (Personal protective equipment), also removed a large number of items such as clothing and utensils that had belonged to the people traveling on board these open boats, on the basis that they had also received health and humanitarian care at the port itself, and in at least two cases had to remain in place on the harbour for several hours until they were transferred for quarantine.