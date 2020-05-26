Select Page

The Canary Guide : Virtual concert to celebrate Canary Islands Day on 29 May

May 26, 2020

The Cabildo de Gran Canaria, island government, have adapted their planned celebration for Canary Islands Day to organise a major music concert, which can be joined and followed live on social networks: Festival CanariON.

In addition to virtual participation over the internet, the event seeks to energise the cultural sector and will bring together many popular artists from around the Canary Islands, including Efecto Pasillo, Cristina Ramos, Los Coquillos, Arístides Moreno y Germán López among some of the 50 artists who will be performing at the virtual event, a first of its kind for the island.

See you on Friday 29 from 18:00 to celebrate the Canary Islands.

You can follow it at http://canarion.es/ and on the Cabildo’s social networks.

The Canary News

