Beaches, Bars, Pools and Shopping centres re-open as Gran Canaria enters De-Escalation Phase 2

From Monday May 25 Gran Canaria’s beaches, bars and shopping centres all begin to reopen, with restrictions and limited capacity.

The government has announced that starting from Monday all the Canary Islands will enter phase 2 of the de-escalation plan, as laid out by the Spanish government. However, the final regulations have not yet been approved, so we will not know the fine detail until the Spanish State Gazette (known as the BOE) is published.

These are the activities that will be allowed during this phase of de-escalation: