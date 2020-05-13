Just three out of every ten cases diagnosed in Canary Islands remain active

In the Canary Islands, we only have 645 corona virus cases that remain active of a total of 2,271 detected and diagnosed, which means that 65% of those we know about have recovered. If we take into account the 151 known deaths from Covid-19 throughout the archipelago, we can now clearly say that three out of ten confirmed infections remain in progress.

Of those remaining, 17 are in intensive care units (ICU) and 50 remain under observation in hospital. The remaining 578 are confined to their homes, under medical supervision, and Primary Care services are in permanent contact with them to monitor their status.

Since the beginning of the ongoing health crisis, a total of 937 people have required hospitalisation, including two on Monday, and 178 have been referred to an ICU.

About 26% of the total known to have been affected by SARS-CoV-2 on the Canary Islands are healthcare personnel. Up until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, there were a total of 586 health professionals counted, who had been infected, according to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health. This figure represents 1.89% of all workers in the Canarian Health Service (SCS), while the prevalence of diagnosed cases among the general population remains very low, at just 0.1%.

The SCS have, up until yesterday, carried out a total of 93,699 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests, used to diagnose active cases of Covid-19, 3,060 more than the count on Monday. In total 75,917 people have been tested, 2,499 o them in the last 24 hours, which means that somewhere in the region of 3.5% of the Canary Islands’ population have undergone a test to confirm whether they are, at the time of the test, infected with the disease.

There have been no deaths from coronavirus in the Archipelago so far this week. Although a total of 151 people are known to have died in the Canary Islands since the start of the pandemic, 77% of them were over 70 years old, 56% were men and 44% were women. Despite the fact that the virus has infected more women on the islands, it appears to be the men who are more likely to die.

Tenerife has accumulated 1,444 detected positive with the virus and 103 deaths. There are still 519 active cases, so 36% of their diagnosed infections remain active.

On Gran Canaria, there have been a total of 585 cases diagnosed and 36 deaths have been confirmed, just 14.7% of known infections remain active.

La Palma island have detected a total of 97 cases, of which 26 are still active, which means that 27% of those infected continue to fight the virus. In addition to six deaths having been confirmed.

On Lanzarote there are only 9 active cases, of the 84 diagnosed, and there have been six deaths from Covid-19 confirmed.

Fuerteventura discovered 45 infections, of which only two remain active.

La Gomera saw eight infections and El Hierro three, all of which have recovered and their number of infections has not increased, despite the fact that it has already been ten days since they entered Phase 1 of Spain’s de-escalation process. All the islands are now in Phase 1, however the State of Emergency is currently in place until May 24, with all phases of the de-escalation plan expected to be completed no earlier than then end of June.