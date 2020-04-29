Mogán cancels all festivities and outdoor events until September

The Mogán town hall have announced their cancellation of all local celebrations planned between May and September, both months included, due to the COVID-19 crisis and rules surrounding mass gatherings while Spain begins to de-escalate the State of Emergency. Starting in September, the City Council will assess whether to maintain or suspend the remaining events on its annual agenda, depending on the evolution of the pandemic and the security measures issued by the State.

The cancellations affect the summer festivities in honor of María Auxiliadora (Motor Grande and Puerto Rico), those of the Virgin of Fátima (Veneguera), the main Mogán Patronal Celebrations for San Antonio El Chico (Mogán casco), the Bentorey festivities (neighborhoods of the Barranco de Arguineguín), the popular Patron Saints’ Festivities for the Virgen del Carmen (Arguineguín and Playa de Mogán) and festivities in honor of the Immaculate Conception and San Andrés (Barranquillo Andrés and Soria).

Similarly, other consolidated acts in the municipality are to be postponed until 2021, including ‘Mogán Joven’, the ‘Mogán Young Fest’, the celebrations for Canary Islands Day on May 30, Expo-Mogán and the Encuentro Veneguera, in addition to all those scheduled in the municipal calendar of sporting events.

This decision has been made taking into account the current health crisis situation generated by COVID-19 and to avoid exposure to possible contagion by the crowds these events attract, they say it for outdoor events it is very difficult to control access, hygiene measures and the social distancing for security of attendees.

As the scheduled dates on which these celebrations and events are to take place are approaching, the Town Hall will try to organise different activities related to them directly into the homes of the neighbors through their official profiles on social platforms.

Retransmission of religious acts

To avoid displacement and comply with capacity restrictions in places of worship during the various phases of the de-escalation plan, announced by the prime minister last night, as well as when the state of alarm ceases to be in force, masses and services will be broadcast live on local television channels and through social media by the Mogán City Council themselves:

Main Events Cancelled This Summer Will Be Covered At The Following Times:

Virgin of Fatima – May 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Mary Helper of Christians – May 24 at 7:00 p.m.

San Antonio El Chico – June 13 at 12:00 p.m.

Virgen del Carmen – July 16 at 7:00 p.m.