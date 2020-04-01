Select Page

The Canary Islands have detected 1,380 cases of coronavirus COVID-19, 77 discharged 62 dead

Posted by | Apr 1, 2020 | , , | 0 |

The Canary Islands have detected 1,380 cases of coronavirus COVID-19, 77 discharged 62 dead

The Canary Islands Government Ministry of Health have confirmed a cumulative total of 1,380 cases of coronavirus COVID-19. Of these, 532 people have required hospitalisation and 110 of those have needed the ICU. 77 have been discharged from hospital and 62 have died. There are 277 healthcare personnel affected by coronavirus.

Number of cases by islands

Tenerife has detected 826 positive cases, Gran Canaria 384, Fuerteventura 32, Lanzarote 59, La Palma 68, El Hierro 3, La Gomera 8, La Graciosa 0.

Deceased by islands

Tenerife: 42
Gran Canaria: 15
Lanzarote: 3
Fuerteventura: 0
La Palma: 2
La Gomera: 0
El Hierro: 0

The Ministry of Health has emphasised the importance of maintaining maximum confinement and personal distancing to prevent the most vulnerable people from becoming ill. This is particularly important for immunosuppressed patients, diabetics, people with chronic cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney or neuromuscular disease, or people with cancer.

Rate:

About The Author

The Canary

Related Posts

“Worst calima in forty years” says Canary Islands president “A nightmare weekend”

“Worst calima in forty years” says Canary Islands president “A nightmare weekend”

24th February 2020

Arguineguín campsite closure threatens to leave residents and families homeless

Arguineguín campsite closure threatens to leave residents and families homeless

17th December 2017

#Tourism0: Spanish State gives Spanish hotels until March 26 to close

#Tourism0: Spanish State gives Spanish hotels until March 26 to close

20th March 2020

Canary Islands Health Department confirms 18 active cases of Corona Virus CoViD19

Canary Islands Health Department confirms 18 active cases of Corona Virus CoViD19

9th March 2020

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *