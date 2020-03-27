Canary Islands confirms increase to 878 cases of the COVID-19

The Canary Islands Government Ministry of Health have confirmed the latest accumulated total of 878 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus who have tested positive, as reflected in the report sent to the Ministry of Health at 20:00 hours on Thursday. In total so far 328 people have required hospitalisation and 61 have been placed in ICU. In addition, there have been 20 cases recovered and discharged and 27 deaths. The total number of health personnel in the archipelago with COVID-19 stands at 181. With respect to deaths, the largest group affected has been that of the elderly in their 80s.

So far Tenerife, has counted 586 cases; Gran Canaria 197 cases; La Palma, 39 cases; Fuerteventura, 24 cases; Lanzarote, 23 cases; La Gomera, 6 cases and El Hierro, 3 cases.