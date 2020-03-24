Select Page

Canary Islands Ministry of Health confirms 557 accumulated cases of coronavirus

Posted by | Mar 24, 2020 | , , | 0 |

Canary Islands Ministry of Health confirms 557 accumulated cases of coronavirus
The Ministry of Health have confirmed their official count of 557 accumulated cases of corona virus COVID-19 confirmed in the archipelago since the beginning of the crisis; Of these, 207 have had to be hospitalised, 36 are in the ICU. 8 have now been discharged as recovered and 16 with previous underlying conditions have died, all but one were elderly.

Tenerife has accumulated a total of 338 cases; Gran Canaria, 158; Lanzarote, 13; La Palma, 24; El Hierro, 3; La Gomera, 3 and Fuerteventura; 18 cases.

CASES ACCUMULATED BY ISLANDS

03/17 03/18 03/19 03/20 03/21 03/22 03/23
TOTAL 181 220 287 348 414 481 557
TENERIFE 119 143 194 219 262 293 338
GRAN CANARIA 45 55 70 97 119 135 158
LA GOMERA 3 3 3 3 3 3 3
LA PALMA 5 5 5 11 14 21 24
FUERTEVENTURA 6 11 12 13 14 18 18
LANZAROTE 3 3 3 4 9 9 13
EL HIERRO 0 0 0 1 2 2 3
LA GRACIOSA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

Coronavirus hotline

For the sake of better care, the population is asked to use resources rationally.

The free phone line for corona virus attention and information, enabled by the Ministry of Health, is 900 112 061. This line has been fully staffed to assist all those who are displaying symptoms (such as cough, fever, headache, diarrhoea, etc.) or who have been in contact with people who may have travelled to risk areas such as Madrid, the Basque Country or Italy. From that phone line all testing is assessed and managed.

The 1-1-2 phone is for emergencies only.

The Ministry of Health emphasised that the results of corona virus tests carried out, will be communicated by phone direct to the person involved. The above numbers should not be called to request results.

Need to donate blood

The Canary Islands Institute of Hemo-donation and Hemo-therapy (ICHH) have repeated the importance of donating blood order to maintain the necessary reserves for sanitary needs, as blood expires and demand is expected to increase over the coming days.

*NB If you lived in the UK for more than 6 months between 1980 and 1996 then you will not be eligible to donate blood in Spain due to fears over bovine infections

Rate:

About The Author

The Canary

Related Posts

Weather Warning: Very rough seas predicted along all canary islands coastlines on Sunday

Weather Warning: Very rough seas predicted along all canary islands coastlines on Sunday

6th January 2018

Gran Canaria prepares for 2nd snow storm in a week

Gran Canaria prepares for 2nd snow storm in a week

6th February 2018

Mogán suspends carnival events and markets to prevent coronavirus COVID-19

Mogán suspends carnival events and markets to prevent coronavirus COVID-19

12th March 2020

New Health Clinic in Playa de Mogán expected to be available by September

New Health Clinic in Playa de Mogán expected to be available by September

9th April 2019

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *