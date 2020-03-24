Canary Islands Ministry of Health confirms 557 accumulated cases of coronavirus
Tenerife has accumulated a total of 338 cases; Gran Canaria, 158; Lanzarote, 13; La Palma, 24; El Hierro, 3; La Gomera, 3 and Fuerteventura; 18 cases.
CASES ACCUMULATED BY ISLANDS
|03/17
|03/18
|03/19
|03/20
|03/21
|03/22
|03/23
|TOTAL
|181
|220
|287
|348
|414
|481
|557
|TENERIFE
|119
|143
|194
|219
|262
|293
|338
|GRAN CANARIA
|45
|55
|70
|97
|119
|135
|158
|LA GOMERA
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|LA PALMA
|5
|5
|5
|11
|14
|21
|24
|FUERTEVENTURA
|6
|11
|12
|13
|14
|18
|18
|LANZAROTE
|3
|3
|3
|4
|9
|9
|13
|EL HIERRO
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|LA GRACIOSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Coronavirus hotline
For the sake of better care, the population is asked to use resources rationally.
The free phone line for corona virus attention and information, enabled by the Ministry of Health, is 900 112 061. This line has been fully staffed to assist all those who are displaying symptoms (such as cough, fever, headache, diarrhoea, etc.) or who have been in contact with people who may have travelled to risk areas such as Madrid, the Basque Country or Italy. From that phone line all testing is assessed and managed.
The 1-1-2 phone is for emergencies only.
The Ministry of Health emphasised that the results of corona virus tests carried out, will be communicated by phone direct to the person involved. The above numbers should not be called to request results.
Need to donate blood
The Canary Islands Institute of Hemo-donation and Hemo-therapy (ICHH) have repeated the importance of donating blood order to maintain the necessary reserves for sanitary needs, as blood expires and demand is expected to increase over the coming days.
*NB If you lived in the UK for more than 6 months between 1980 and 1996 then you will not be eligible to donate blood in Spain due to fears over bovine infections