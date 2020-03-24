Canary Islands Ministry of Health confirms 557 accumulated cases of coronavirus

Tenerife has accumulated a total of 338 cases; Gran Canaria, 158; Lanzarote, 13; La Palma, 24; El Hierro, 3; La Gomera, 3 and Fuerteventura; 18 cases.

CASES ACCUMULATED BY ISLANDS

03/17 03/18 03/19 03/20 03/21 03/22 03/23 TOTAL 181 220 287 348 414 481 557 TENERIFE 119 143 194 219 262 293 338 GRAN CANARIA 45 55 70 97 119 135 158 LA GOMERA 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 LA PALMA 5 5 5 11 14 21 24 FUERTEVENTURA 6 11 12 13 14 18 18 LANZAROTE 3 3 3 4 9 9 13 EL HIERRO 0 0 0 1 2 2 3 LA GRACIOSA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Coronavirus hotline

For the sake of better care, the population is asked to use resources rationally.

The free phone line for corona virus attention and information, enabled by the Ministry of Health, is 900 112 061. This line has been fully staffed to assist all those who are displaying symptoms (such as cough, fever, headache, diarrhoea, etc.) or who have been in contact with people who may have travelled to risk areas such as Madrid, the Basque Country or Italy. From that phone line all testing is assessed and managed.

The 1-1-2 phone is for emergencies only.

The Ministry of Health emphasised that the results of corona virus tests carried out, will be communicated by phone direct to the person involved. The above numbers should not be called to request results.

Need to donate blood

The Canary Islands Institute of Hemo-donation and Hemo-therapy (ICHH) have repeated the importance of donating blood order to maintain the necessary reserves for sanitary needs, as blood expires and demand is expected to increase over the coming days.