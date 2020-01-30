THE CANARY GUIDE WEEKEND TIPS 31 JAN – 2 FEB 2020

The first weekend of February 2020 and on the verge of Carnival season on Gran Canaria about to start with a bang in the capital Las Palmas. Before that however there is Almond blossom blooming across the mountainous summits and a major festival to celebrate in Tejeda, the Virgin of Candelaria is a major celebration here on the islands marking the first of the years patronal pilgrimage fiestas and romerias, as well as some really lovely markets to go and visit.



AEMET, the Spanish state meteorological agency are predicting wonderfully sunny, and even warm, winter weather pretty much around the whole island. And this is a perfect winter weekend to explore Gran Canaria and all the wonderful events on offer.

1-2 FEBRUARY, TEJEDA

FIESTA DEL ALMENDRA EN FLOR

The 49th Fiestas del Almendro en Flor in the picturesque central mountain village of Tejeda, 1-2 February 2020. This is one of the most popular festivities during the winter season on Gran Canaria and is one of the most wonderful events to visit at this time of year. Almond trees blossoming daub the beautiful spring mountain scenery and offer visitors an unique experience most definitely worth a drive along some of the islands oldest roads through the ancient summits.



SATURDAY, 1 FEBRUARY

Over the last 6 years, the first day has been dedicated to tourists and indeed anyone that would like to enjoy all that this village has to offer. It is so lovely that it has been officially named as one the most beautiful villages in all Spain.

There will be a large artisans’ fair and tastings of traditional Canarian tapas, with very affordable prices as well as performances from various folk music groups, popular games for all ages, exhibitions, music and a traditional and authentic fiesta atmosphere. Well worth a trip up to see.

SUNDAY, 2 FEBRUARY

The second day will be a true sample of Canarian tradition and culture. Artisans, folkloric groups, ventorrillos (small street stalls), and plenty of typical produce from the area. Everyone will meet early morning to set up an authentic scene to welcome the people who visit. The day will be enlivened by folkloric groups.

*** There will be some traffic restrictions around the village ***













SATURDAY 1 FEBRUARY, LA ALDEA

MERCADILLO Y MUESTRA DE ARTESANÍA Y COMPLEMENTOS

This Saturday visit the lovely western coastal agricultural market town of La Aldea for their main market day where you can get a preview of their planned Carnival festivities Las Mil y Una Noches, “Arabian nights” (A Thousand and One Nights), celebrated from 14 february to 14 March.

Between 09:00 to 14:00 as well as the regular market, you can also visit the Living Museums located in the surroundings of the Marketplace, There is also children’s entertainment, Carnival and chocolate tortillas at 11:00 at La Alameda as well as thw magic and beauty of oriental styled dance at 11:00

1-2 FEBRUARY, VILLA DE MOYA

FIESTAS DE CANDELARIA

The municipality is celebrating Fiesta de la Virgen de Candelaria, the patron of the Villa de Moya.

On Saturday

at 18:00 an eucharist at the church and is followed by a religious procession via the street of the town.

CANDELARIA EN FAMILIA



The Town Hall of Villa de Moya host an opportunity to enjoy one of the first major local fiestas of the year this Saturday with a day full of family activities. Children’s workshops, magicians, clowns, inflatable attractions and music concerts,

Children’s activities start at 10:30 on Calle Miguel Hernández.

Latin music group Kilombo improvisado play from 13:00 at Plaza del árbol retondo.

In the evening Próxima Escapada perform at 21:30 and Star Music are on at 23:30 at the Anfiteatro Municipal.

On Sunday, at 12:00 a solemn eucharist followed by a religious procession with the image of the virgin around the streets of the town.

1-2 FEBRUARY, INGENIO

FIESTAS DE LA CANDELARIA Y SAN BLAS

The municipality of Villa de Ingenio are celebrating the last days of their Patron Saint’s festivities of La Candelaria and San Blas 23 Jan – 3 Feb, 2020. “Las fiestas en honor a Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria y San Blas”

On Saturday, A little street parade can be joined at 18:00 around the main church and Los Molinillos area. Later, a tribute concert “U2.0 en Concierto, yep you guessed it a tribute to U2 at the Plaza de la Candelaria at 21:30 -23:00. The night will end with a concert performed by “Maldita E.G,B”

On Sunday, there is a Craft and Agricultural market on Calle Ramón and Calle Cajal between 10:00-16:00

-Livestock fair and exhibition at Recinto Ferial de la Cantonera 10:00-12:30.

-Tastings of local cheese, wine and bread at Plaza de Candelaria from 11:00.

-Children’s animation 11:00-14:00 and 16:00-19:00.

-At 11:30 a solemn eucharist at the church which is followed by a religious procession and brindis popular (local foods like ropavieja, enlivened by music).

-There will be a cart race on from 17:00-19:00 at the Plaza de la Candelaria. Race route; departure C/ Luján Pérez, C/ Juan XXIII, C/ Plaza de la Candelaria, C/ José Morales Ramírez, Avda. Candelaria, C/ Francisco Pérez Ramírez, (Final), Cruce con C/ Calvo Sotelo.

-Music spectacle “Raiz” at 21:00 at Plaza de la Candelaria.











1-2 FEBRUARY, SAN MATEO MERCADO AGRICOLA

San Mateo comes to life with its weekly weekend market in the centre of the town. A perfect time to explore this lovely mountain village. Take a stroll around the gorgeous old part of the town with its narrow cobbled streets and beautiful colonial rural buildings.

The main market area is under renovation at the moment and soon will be much more spacious. However despite the construction work this old local country market town continues to be very popular at weekends, with authentic local produce, for which people come all over the area. Fresh farm produce direct from the producers as well as bread, pastries, cheese, herbs, spices and everything between.

On Saturday from 08:00 to 20:00 and on Sunday from 08:00 to around 14:30-15:00







SUNDAY 2 FEBRUARY, MOGÁN

MERCADILLO AGRÍCOLA Y ARTESANAL DE PUERTO RICO

The farmer’s market and handicrafts. Every fortnight, on a Sunday, set among the palm trees of this popular tourist resort town, accompanied by the sounds of typical Canarian music, from early in the morning there is a farmers and crafts market. Locally grown fruits and vegetables, cheese, sweets and so much more. The market is open from 08:30-14:30.