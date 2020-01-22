The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 24-26 January 2020

It’s the last weekend of January and winter has finally caught up with us; the weather prediction is, well … unpredictable, which basically means a little less sunny than usual in the south and some colder winds and cloud likely to the north. Nevertheless Spring is never faraway here and there are some amazing events going on including almond blossom festivities in Valsequillo, free concerts in the capital, a snail eating fiesta in Agüimes, a vintage car rally in Mogán among many others. Here are The Canary Guide top picks for this January weekend on Gran Canaria.

FRIDAY 24 JANUARY, LAS PALMAS ,

Free Classical concert “Galdós en Quegles”

A lovely classical concert to be enjoyed, as part of the 100th festivities in honour of famous Las Palmas born writer, Benito Pérez Galdós.

Benito Pérez Galdós was a popular Spanish realist novelist. He was the leading literary figure in 19th-century Spain, and many scholars consider him second only to national literary hero Cervantes, in stature as a Spanish novelist. Born on May 10, 1843 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria he died January 4, 1920 in Madrid.

Friday’s concert starts at 19:30 performed by the Municipal Symphonic Band of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria at Palacete Rodríguez Quegles (calle Pérez Galdós, 4), Free entry until seats full ( recommended to be very early)





25-26 JANUARY, VALSEQUILLO

ALMOND BLOSSOM FESTIVITIES

As the the almond tree’s start blossoming the landscape of the mountain municipality of Valsequillo completely changes creating a wonderful natural spectacle. To celebrate the beautiful explososion of pink and white flowers in the municipality, the Almond Tree blossom Route has been held every year since 1971.

Travel by bus from Maspalomas The Global bus company will be running four services on Saturday and another four on Sunday from Maspalomas Lighthouse to the gorgeous little village of Tenteniguada. Also, from Santa Catalina bus station there will be a special service to Valsequillo on Sunday 26.

The flowering of the almond trees is typical at the end of winter, as they prefer cooler temperatures, the inland weather over recent weeks has accelerated the blossoms arrival and the Valsequillo festivities again herald the coming -springtime from the last weekend of January.

On Saturday 25 January, The Almond Blossom festival in Tenteniguada, “Día de Turista” 10:30 – 15:00

This well attended event in the tiny traditional mountain village above Valsequillo offers plenty to do and see including a traditional street market and craftspeople & artisans, folkloric performances and Canarian music, tastings of various typical Canarian dishes and a range of taditional Canarian games.

On Sunday, 26 January, the main fiesta day ; The Route of the Almond Blossom.

One of the most traditional celebrations in the Canary Islands in the rural municipality located on the east-north-eastern mountain sides of Gran Canaria, about 20 minutes drive up from Telde, or a half hour bus ride. The events usually run from 10:00-16:00 in the main town and many of the surrounding villages.

During the weekend Valsequillo quadruples its population along a route resplendant with folkloric groups, crafts and gastronomy stands . The route takes place simultaneously in the neighborhoods of La Barrera, El Casco, Las Vegas and Tenteniguada, where visitors can enjoy agricultural markets, tastings, taifa dance, folklore, musical performances and much more.

Lush green landscapes, traditions and produce of the land are an essential part of this “Ruta Almendro en Flor”. On Sunday, on the “route” you will find almost two hundred small stands, stalls & trucks distributed between the neighbourhoods of La barrera, Valsequillo, Las Vegas and Tenteniguada, offering roasted pork, beletén, sancocho canario, cheese, carnival tortillas and of course, almonds. As well as an agricultural market, taifa dances, native animals, threshing and even milking. A day on which the Racho de Ánimas de Valsequillo, one of the oldest Canarian cultural manifestations, will travel to all the points along the Route to delight attendees and sing their songs.





















SATURDAY 25 JANUARY, LAS PALMAS

MUSICANDO

A new season of #Musicando, a series of free outdoor concerts for all to enjoy.

Starting from 25 of January 2020 at Parque Doramas in Las Palmas. All concerts start at 21:00 and are free entry until seats full.

The timplist, the quintessential Canarian instrument played by Benito Cabrera, returns to the José Antonio Ramos auditorium in the Parque Doramas, Las Palmas to open the fifth year of “Musicando” concerts.

SATURDAY 25 JANUARY, MOGÁN

X CLÁSICA DE MOGÁN

The 10th edition of the Mogán classic rally will depart and finish at Paseo de Los Marrero in Puerto de Mogán. X Clásica de Mogán is a regularity event for historic vehicles ( 25 years old and more ) and first scoring round of the regional championship of the XVII Islasa Canarias Classic 2020 and of the XIV Classic Cup Gran Canaria 2020 .

The 2020 edition, as usual, will present a totally linear route, taking place in two sections separated by a long stop at Artenara for lunch. It will have a first section that will take place between 12:00 and 14:15, covering 62,976 km, divided into five sections.

The second part of the itinerary comprises another eight sections with a total of 124.264 km that will complete the 187+ km. total starting at 15:45 to arrive at 18:30 again in the port of Mogán for a toast to the drivers. At 19:45 the trophies will be handed out, both from the Clásico de Mogán and the Gran Canaria Classic Cup and from the Canary Islands 2019 Classic.

The Cordial Mogán Valle Hotel and the Paseo de los Marrero in Puerto de Mogán will be the official headquarters, departure point and final arrival of the classic, which will take place between 10:00 with the beginning of the verifications and end at 19:45 with the delivery of trophies.

On Friday, January 24th, the calibration section :

1.- San Lorenzo-Casa del Gallo,

2.- Pedrazo – El Pajar and

3.- Bañaderos-Arucas

SATURDAY 25 JANUARY, ARUCAS,

EL MERCADO AGRÍCOLA Y GANADERO DE ARUCAS

The Agricultural and Livestock Market of Arucas takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo Agricultural Farm, located next to the main exit to Arucas from GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. Click here to see the map location. The market comprises some 65 exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who market their produce directly to the consumer, with the aim of lowering the costs to the consumer. From 09:00-13:30

SUNDAY 26 JANUARY, AGÜIMES

FIESTA DEL CARACOL – SNAIL FIESTA

Agüimes celebrates the ninth edition of their snails fiesta, the objective is to promote the consumption of a product that in this municipality has always been linked to the winter period. This is part of the program for festivities in honour of San Sebastián.

During the Fiesta, starting at 12:00 in the Plaza de Nuestra Señora del Rosario, the winning recipes of the Gastronomic Contest “El Caracol de Oro” will be announced and the prizes will be handed out in the Insular cheese Tasting.

In this activity professionals from the Agüimes gastronomy will participate, and elaborate traditional and innovative recipes based on snails that can be tasted by the attending public. You can also taste the best cheeses and honey from Gran Canaria, all at popular prices.

Without a doubt, people who love the snail have an obligatory appointment on Sunday, January 26, in the municipality of Agüimes.

SUNDAY 26 JANUARY, MASPALOMAS

BEACH CLEAN- PLAYA LAS MUJERES

The non profit association Oceans4Life Gran Canaria is organizing a beach clean on Sunday in the south of Gran Canaria, on the PASITO BEA Beach, also known as Playa las Mujeres from 10:30 a.m.

The plan is to clean the parking area near the beach and the beach itself. Volunteers meet at the parking area to collect and distibute materials and start the activity. To participate it is necessary to register. SIGN UP ! Registration is free.

You can take a lovely refreshing swim after the hard work of cleaning :). Do not forget to bring sunscreen, hat and picnic without plastic (fruit, nuts, water etc). Anyone who wants can bring snorkels to see what can be found on the seabed.





SUNDAY 26 JANUARY, INGENIO

FIESTAS DE LA CANDELARIA Y SAN BLAS

The municipality of Villa de Ingenio celebrates their Patron Saint festivities of La Candelaria and San Blas 23 Jan – 3 Feb, 2020. “Las fiestas en honor a Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria y San Blas”

On Sunday, Romeria, the pilgrimage offering which is followed by the XXIV Baile de Taifa at Plaza de la Candelaria with music from several folklore groups.

The participants for the pilgrimage gather on Calle Constitución Española at 09:00 and the pilgrimage starts at 11:00 and will end at Plaza de la Candelaria.