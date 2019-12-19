The Canary Guide Weekend & Yule Tips 20-24 December 2019

From sunny Gran Canaria we wish you all Feliz navidad! Happy holidays! Merry Yuletime!

The last weekend before celebrations on the 24th and 25th and it looks like it is going to be wonderful. This week we extend our normal Weekend Tips to cover events all the way to christmas eve. There are loads of wonderful seasonal goings on all around Gran Canaria. You may also see the island’s now traditional cheery motorcycle gang dressed in seasonal costumes cruising all around and dispensing smiles and joy throughout the weekend.

Welcome to the season of bearded strangers, with gifts, from some far off land, entering your home in the dark… It is the last weekend before most foreign residents celebrate their Yuletime dinners and get togethers. Of course here in Spain, and on the Canary Islands, December 25th is a day of quiet contemplation, though more and more Northern European and American traditions are making their way into the collective consciousness, with Santa becoming an ever larger cultural figure, the main gift giving days are traditionally January 5th & 6th in celebration of the Dia de Los Tres Reyes, Day of the Three Kings, 12th night, the epiphany.

Remember too, December 25th, January 1st and January 6 are all public holidays so government buildings and banks will be closed.

19-22 DECEMBER, MASPALOMAS

MERCADO NAVIDEÑO

As part of the southern SBT town hall’s festive program there is a christmas market in the Parque de San Fernando next to the main parish church near the Casa Cultura.

Open every day starting at 17:00. Santa’s house, children activities and baked goods.

FRIDAY 20 DECEMBER, GÁLDAR

NOCHE DE NAVIDAD EN GÁLDAR As part of the seasonal program of the municipality there is a “christmas night in Gáldar” on Friday. From 18:00 to 02:00 with street parades, musical performances, concerts, local museum visits and much more. And at 19:30 the children’s big parade via the streets of the old town.

20-24 DECEMBER, MOGÁN

CHRISTMAS PROGRAM

Mogán celebrate the season’s festivities this weekend in varied locations around the municipality. These are our highlights for the weekend. See too our main article here.

On Friday in Motor Grande, by Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, there are local activities for children at the main plaza. Between 17:00-20:00 bouncy castles, Xmas workshops and plenty of animated activities. On the same day in Arguineguin at 19:00 there will be a family theatre at the Plaza Pérez Galdós, by the main church.



On Saturday, there is a family show in Playa de Mogán at 19:00 at Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor Léon, otherwise known as Plaza del Sol.

In Arguineguin church, Christmas carols at 21:00 .



On Monday, in Arguineguin at Plaza Pérez Galdós it’s all about children. Between 11:00-14:00 and then again 17:00-20:00. There will be bouncy castles, workshops and entertainment activities. And at 20:00 parrandas (music groups) start touring the town singing, bringing seasonal joy to the various original neighbourhoods.

On December 25, the 34th edition of the wonderful Living Bethlehem of Veneguera will once again take place on christmas morning. A now beloved Mogañero tradition, neighbours of this pretty little village perform a delightful representation of the birth of a boy child in a live action Bethlehem Nativity surrounded by Canarian traditional custom. Veneguera is just 10 minutes from the original Pueblo de Mogán and well worth a visit on christmas day.

20-22 DECEMBER, LAS PALMAS

FERIA DE NAVIDAD MERCADO DEL PUERTO

The famous port market in the capital is also having a seaspmañ market over the weekend. The first Mercado del Puerto christmas Craft Fair, presents 20 stalls with a variety of artisans, children’s cooking workshops and two concerts on Saturday at the back of the market, to create a yule time atmosphere within the market and its varied gastronomy offer.

On Friday starting at 18:00, all day on Saturday and Sunday until 17:00.

20 Dec – 5 Jan VECINDARIO, SANTA LUCIA

FERIA DE NAVIDAD As Part of the south eastern town hall’s seasonal program there is a Craft Fair on Plaza San Rafael (moved from Avenida de Canarias ). Starting on Friday December 20th until the night of the eve of Kings Day (Reyes) you can find craftspeople working with palm and ceramics, wicker, costume jewellery, miniatures, wooden toys, cloth and felt dolls, modelling, glass, tiles and cutlery, among other materials, display just some of the items on offer.



Opening hours for the Fair 10:00-21:00, (except on public holidays). The night of the eve of Kings Day Jan 5, the fair will remain open until the closing of the main shops.



On Friday 20.12, there is a Children’s parade from El Doctoral to the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias from 17:30 to 19:30



On Saturday, the 50th anniversary concert performed by traditional folk music group “Los Faycanes” at 21:30

Plaza de Los Algodoneros



On Sunday, a children’s party with inflatables and workshops from 11:00-13:30 in the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias

And from 18:00 to 20:00 a children’s show.

21-22 DECEMBER, TEROR

FERIA FAMILIAR “TEROR EN NAVIDAD”



Teror will be full of the season’s festive spirit with their Family Christmas Fair on Saturday.



On Saturday, the Artisan fair 10:00-20:00 at Plaza del Pino (surrounding the church).



At 12:00 the inauguration of the funfair. Different attractions for children and young. The funfair will remain until January 5, 2020, from 17:00-00:00 and on weekends from 10:00.

At 12:00 a christmas parade through the streets of the old town, departing from Plaza de Sintes.

At 13:00 ‘Christmas Show’

At 14:00 ‘La Chiquipanda at Christmas’, animation with dances and games.

15:00 to 18:00 Craft workshops ‘Create your own Christmas’ a Route through the old town with the ‘Train of Desires’, stopping at the Alameda Pío XII

From 17:00 to 18:00 ‘Sweet Christmas’: distribution of popcorn and cotton candy

18:30 Visit of the Santa Claus and traditional lighting of the Araucaria, the Christmas tree at Plaza de Sintes / Alameda



Also on Sunday the weekly Craft Fair at Plaza de Sintes 09:00-15:00 with performance of the parranda “Los Alamos” at 13:00.

SATURDAY 21 DECEMBER, TELDE CONCIERTO DE NAVIDAD The Plaza de San Juan in the municipality of Telde hosts this Saturday, at 21.30, one of the main events organized by the Department of Culture on the occasion of these holidays, the Christmas concert of Los Sabandeños and Araguaney. A lovely opportunity to enjoy the artistic quality of these two musical formations, two references of culture in the Canary Islands, united to celebrate Christmas. Araguaney and Los Sabandeños have prepared a show in which they will interpret the most representative themes of their repertoires, giving a prominent space to traditional carols and yule-themed songs. Shortly before this concert, at 20:00, the Municipal Music Band of Telde will offer a recital together with the Soront children’s choir in the Basilica of San Juan.

SATURDAY 21 DECEMBER, SANTA MARIA DE GUÍA

CABALGATA DE “LOS SUEÑOS”

Santa María de Guía also celebrate the holidays and among the main acts of their program is the “Parade of Dreams” this Saturday. A great parade with floats, giant clowns, papagüevos (big paper mache dolls) , music and animation with some beloved Disney characters that will depart at 18.30 from Avenida Lomo Guillén filling the streets of the historic centre with illusion and fantasy all the way to Plaza Grande where you can enjoy a family show “The Magic of Oz”, which will begin About 20:00.

The festive evening will continue with the concert of the group “Última Llave” y “Línea DJ”

22-23 DECEMBER, LAS PALMAS

CHRISTMAS PROGRAM LAS PALMAS



These two concerts are traditions in the capital and mark for many locals the real start of the festive season.



On Sunday, a festive concert by “La Trova” at the Atlantic gardens just next to the Auditorium Alfredo Kraus, starting at 20:00



On Monday, The XXXII traditional concert by “Los Gofiones” starting at 21:00 at Plaza de Santa Ana.

SUNDAY 22 DECEMBER, SANTA LUCÍA

ROMERÍA DE LOS LABRADORES



The festivities in honour of the municipal capital’s patron, Saint Lucia come to an end this Sunday. There is an Eucharist at 10:00 at the church and at 12:00 the solemn eucharist and is followed by Romería, the pilgrimage offering for the “Romería de Los Labradores” starting at 13:00.

Afterwards, there are festive celebrations in the municipal park with music.

Where can I find Santa on Gran Canaria?? Santa is always busy at this time of the year but he still have time to visit many places simultaneously, and here are just few of the places where you can find Santa over the weekend… Shopping Center El Tablero 20.12-22.12 between 18:00-20:00

between 18:00-20:00 Mogán Mall on Saturday 21.12 at 17:30 Santa as well as Mama Noel with her elves. On the next day on Sunday, there is also a Gospel Choir concert at 18:30.

Santa as well as Mama Noel with her elves. On the next day on Sunday, there is also a Gospel Choir concert at 18:30. Holiday World Maspalomas on Saturday 21.12 at 18:30 with facepainting and workshop “Create your letter to Santa Claus” and visit of Papá and Mamá Noel!

with facepainting and workshop “Create your letter to Santa Claus” and visit of Papá and Mamá Noel! Shopping Center Atlantico in Vecindario 23.12 between 17:00-19:30

between 17:00-19:30 Telde at Plaza San Gregorio on Friday 20.12 between 17:00-19:00

between 17:00-19:00 Shopping Center Las Arenas in Las Palmas 19-23 December. on Thursday and Friday 19-20.12 from 17:00-21:00 and 21-23 December; 11:00-14:00 and again 17:00-21:00

on Thursday and Friday 19-20.12 from 17:00-21:00 and 21-23 December; 11:00-14:00 and again 17:00-21:00 Eurekakids toystores on Avenida de Mesa y Lopez in Las Palmas and on Calle Triana 35, in the shopping district Triana in Las Palmas On Friday 17:30-20:00 and on Saturday 11:30-14:00

On Friday 17:30-20:00 and on Saturday 11:30-14:00 La Aldea at Plaza La Alameda on 24 December from 11:00



Christmas songs & carol singing in English

Traditionally the International Evangelical English Church on Gran Canaria goes to various communities to spread the love of singing at this time of year. Here are the locations where you can join in to sing a song or two this festive season

Saturday 21.12 At Scruffy Murphys in shopping centre Puerto Rico at 19:30.

Sunday 22.12 at shopping centre Puerto Rico public plaza at 19:30 *

Monday 23.12 at Old Brogue in the shopping center San Agustin at 19:30

Christmas Day services 25.12 in Playa del Ingles at 10:00 and in Puerto Rico 11:30