Mogán Christmas program 2019-2020

Mogán present their Christmas program for the municipality with more than 40 events for the festive season 2019-2020.

The Christmas program runs from this Thursday December 12 to January 5 and includes activities spread across virtually every neighborhoods of the southwestern municipality. Arguineguín, Pueblo de Mogán, Motor Grande, Las Filipinas, Barranquillo Andrés, El Horno, Veneguera and Playa de Mogán will each enjoy free events aimed at the whole family and especially the littlest ones in the household.

The Christmas lighting event this year will be held on Thursday 12th of December at 19:00 in Plaza Doctor Pedro Betancor León, in Playa de Mogán. The evening will continue with a concert performed by the music association Serafin Zubiri and Mogán Big Bang with a Christmas repertoire especially for the event.

The program integrates parades, concerts, carol singing, markets, Christmas fairs and above all, children’s activities, theatre, shows all with with Christmas as the main theme.

On December 25, Christmas Day, the 34th edition of the Living Bethlehem of Veneguera will take place. A beloved Moganera tradition, neighbors of this pretty little village perform a representation of the Birth of Jesus in a Bethlehem surrounded by Canarian customs. Veneguera is just 10 minutes from Pueblo de Mogán and well worth a visit on Christmas day.

All the neighbourhoods of Mogán will host play areas with games and workshops and, as a novelty, a temporary tattoo (and airbrush ) zone.

On Friday 27, the ‘Mogán Nocturno’ returns to the historic centre of Pueblo de Mogán, specifically Calle San José, parque Nicolás Quesada and plaza Sarmiento y Coto from 19:00 to 01:00, there will be a Gaming Party, playroom, sports games, as well as an artisans and second hand fair. All this will be combined with a Christmas “photocall”, wines and tapas offered by local restaurants and concerts distributed across two stages.

New Year

On the last night of the year, December 31, the municipality of Mogán will offer three great alternatives. Playa de Mogán will celebrate new year in Plaza Doctor Pedro Betancor León with music group Estrella Latina. In Plaza Sarmiento y Coto in Pueblo de Mogán you can follow the bells of the Church and the party will begin with Plan B and Djs Aitor Cruz and Promaster. Plaza Pérez Galdós in Arguineguín will host a giant screen from which the bells will be chimed for those present. 2019 will finish with Djs Aitor Cruz, Promaster and Cholo, along with an entertainment and juggling show from the company ‘Alehop’. Paco Guedes will also star.

Letters and ‘Auto de Reyes Magos’

The children in Playa de Mogán will enjoy a parade on January 3 where they can deliver their letters, with their gift wishes, to a Royal Page. Likewise, those in Pueblo de Mogán will be able to do so on the afternoon of January 4 and on the 5th, the Kings Fair will take place in Arguineguín. Upon the arrival of the Three Wise Men, the magic key to the municipality will be given to them on arrival at the Arguineguín pier and all children attending can deliver their letters to the kings and their pages in person at the Plaza Pérez Galdós.