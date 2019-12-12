The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 13-15 December 2019

It’s the second last weekend before the main seasonal festivities. All the holiday events programs for the municipalities are now in full swing and continue until January 5. This weekend is a perfect opportunity to enjoy many of the season’s joys here on Gran Canaria. The main festive weekend in honour of the patron saint of Santa Lucia is this weekend, as ever bringing too a Swedish flavour to the Triajana valley. There are seasonal, artisanal and agricultural markets happening around the island, including Moya, Firgas and San Mateo as well as the usual commercial offerings from “high street” Open Commercial Zones such as the Triana Happy Market Xmas edition in Las Palmas. Telde are also celebrating their 9th Orange Fair this Sunday.

AEMET, the Spanish state meteorological agency is predicting a lovely winter weekend for us with, sunny skies to the south and highs of 22º to 23ºC in the shade though cloud cover may be more prominent across the rest of the island.

And don’t forget to look up to the night skies, as the spectacular Geminids Meteor Shower peaks this weekend, with at least 2 shooting stars every minute expected to be visible.

12-15 DECEMBER, MOGÁN

CHRISTMAS IN MOGÁN

The Municipality of Mogán start their Christmas program which runs to January 5. Seasonal festivities include activities spread across virtually every neighborhood of the municipality including Arguineguín, Mogán, Motor Grande, Las Filipinas, Barranquillo Andrés, El Horno, Veneguera and Playa de Mogán will each enjoy events aimed at the whole family and especially the littlest ones in the family.

The Christmas lighting has been switched on in Playa de Mogán and throughout the municipality

On Friday in Pueblo de Mogán there is a choir performance at 18:00 at Plaza Sarmiento y Coto and in Arguineguin there will be a Christmas Gala by the local gymnastics schools from 19:00 at Plaza Pérez Galdós.

On Saturday Pueblo de Mogán sees the inauguration of the main Nativity scene in the church from 20:30.

(Visiting hours are 11:00-13:00 and 17:00-20:00 until 12 January). Afterwards traditional carol singing.

On Sunday, in Arguineguín the art schools of the municipality present “Navidad en Nueva York” at 19:30 in Plaza Pérez Galdós

13-15 DECEMBER, SANTA LUCÍA FIESTAS DE SANTA LUCIA Y LAS LABRADORES The festivities in honour of the south-eastern municipal capital’s patron, Saint Lucia, are in full swing with the main weekend of events. Friday December 13 is also a local bank holiday in the municipality so you can expect council offices, banks and some shops to be closed for the day. On Friday, the main day will start at 07:00 with the “Diana floreada” procession through the streets of the village and continues at 9:00 with the opening of the annual livestock fair, next to the municipal sports centre in the historic centre. The religious day will begin at 09.00, with the first pilgrim’s mass, a solemn gathering of the hundreds of people who attend every year from different parts of the island to show their devotion to the patron saint of Tirajana. The procession with the image of Santa Lucia will travel through the streets of the town and after the 12 o’clock a eucharist mass, which will be accompanied on its way by a group of women dressed in Canary mantillas. After the procession takes place, offerings of fruits and flowers, and the rites of water and milk, will be welcomed at the door of the beautiful old church. The program of the Fiestas de Santa Lucía and Los Labradores continues at 18.00, with the XLIII Folkloric meeting of the Caldera de Tirajana. Saturday, the Day of the Haragán is one of the most popular acts of the patron saint’s festivities for Santa Lucia. Before that, at 11:00 various activities on Calle Leopoldo Matos will be followed at 12:00 by traditional Canarian games and local foods at 14:00. From 18.00, the big street procession starts and the people of Santa Lucia will once again take part in the “Judgement of Haragán”. This year, highlighting political and social upheavals, a new proposal will be laid out for the ruling on Mr. Haragan’s sentence, to decide his fate, and judge the final testimony of the accused, when the ever-guilty protagonist will, as ever, be burned at the stake. This popular event allows for an often humorous and raucous laying out of charges for any ills or disservice thought to have been done to the people of the town, with the blame for perceived crimes of politicians and senior figures being laid firmly on Haragán. The figure of the Haragán will be accompanied by papahuevos ( the big paper mache dolls ) and the Agaete music band. Upon return, chocolate with churros are on offer. Once the trial is over, the verdict of the popular jury will be celebrated with a fireworks display to celebrate the verdict with joy. The Agaete band will continue their entertainment until the night party will start at 22:00 at the park. On Sunday, the XI Olive Fair in the patio of CEIP Santa Lucia. Starting at 10:00 farmers’ and artisan fair, children’s animation, an old cars and motorcycle exhibition, tastings and exhibitions of local Canarian traditions. At 14:00 traditional foods and at 15:00 a concert by “Son Caché”

13-14 DECEMBER, LAS PALMAS

CHRISTMAS IN LAS PALMAS

As part of the Town hall’s festive program there a some delightful events happening this weekend.

On Friday, the inauguration of the Belén de San Telmo, the nativity scene, from 20:00 enlivened by a Gospel choir concert. Parque San Telmo.

On Saturday, “Musicando” in Parque Doramas continues the capital’s series of free concerts in the amphitheater from 21:00. Iván Quintana presents “Transhumania”.

Also at the same time at 21:00 in Plaza de Santa Ana, young singers perform their spectacle “Hakuna Matata”

13-15 DECEMBER, FIRGAS FERIA DE NAVIDAD EN FIRGAS Y GASTRO NORTE The Firgas Christmas Fair and Gastro Fair for the north of the island is on between 13-15 December 2019. Enjoy a Canarian Christmas Market with Food Trucks, music and dance at the fairgrounds ( recinto ferial ). On Friday at 20:00, the inauguration of the fair is followed by a performance of “La Trova” music group. On Saturday, the Christmas market opens at 11:00. There is Family Theatere at 11:30. Little Red Riding Hood at Casa de Cultura (Limited Capacity). At 13:00 a performance of “PARCHITA COLORÁ”. Between 13:00-17:00 there is workshops for teenagers. At 14:15 more music follows including “Los Lola” at 15:30 and “Swing Star” at 20:30. On Sunday there is a Christmas concert at 11:30 and at 13:30 performance of “Los Granjeros” A perfect opportunity to enjoy a local Canarian Christmas market, where people travel from other municipalities.

SATURDAY 14 DECEMBER, LAS PALMAS

TRIANA HAPPY MARKET XMAS EDITION

On Saturday, the commercial area of Triana in Las Palmas celebrates “Triana Happy Market” Christmas Edition. “Triana Happy Market” encourages the shops of the area to ‘go out to the street’ together with invited brands, artisans, fashion designers etc.

Between 11:00 to 21:00 enjoy the varied commercial offering that this famous shopping area has to offer as well as the atmosphere of the season. Christmas decorations, activities, workshops, live music and much more.

14-15 DECEMBER, SAN MATEO VII FERIA DE NAVIDAD The seventh edition of the Christmas Fair on Saturday and Sunday in the streets of the historic centre on San Mateo. The fair, organized with the collaboration of the AESAM Business Association will be enlivened on Saturday with a swing music concert at 12:00 and in the afternoon, at 17:00 the “Magic Toys” street theatre. In addition, the Department of Health will distribute flyers as part of a new public awareness campaign with the aim of promoting adoption of pets and opposed to the purchase of animals to help fight against animal abandonment. On Sunday, the market is again enlivened by performances and this time by Claudia Álamo and Beselch Rodríguez at 12:00 in the Plaza del Pino.

SUNDAY 15 DECEMBER, TELDE

IX FERIA DE LA NARANJA

The ninth edition of the Orange Fair this Sunday in the urban park of San Juan, Telde. The Washington Navel sweet orange, was once a precious luxury in Europe especially the North. You don’t find any more tasty elsewhere in the world. Between 10:00-15:00 oranges grown in the municipality will be on sale along with other local produce, live music, food stalls, as well as activities for children.

Telde’s main agricultural produce for centuries, alongside sugar cane, was the humble orange. The Washington Navel is a well known and highly regarded variety, grown on the estates at Higuera Canaria, La Herradura, Salinetas, Hoya Niebla or El Caracol, and is a favourite for many islanders. *** Turismo Gran Canaria

An early reference to Oranges in the Canary Islands and especially Telde, Gran Canaria, stretches back to 1583 when Thomas Nicholas from London [born 1532] wrote his book “ Islands of Canaria with their strange fruits and commodities” saying “This island hath singular good wine, especially in the towne of Telde, and sundrie sortes of good frutes, as Batata, Mellons, peares, Ayples, Orenges, Lemmons, Pomegranads, Figs, Peaches of diverse sortes, and many other fruites”. *** Canaryorange