Events: Christmas program in Las Palmas 2019-2020



The Santa Ana square will start the capital’s Christmas program on Thursday the 28th of November. From 20:00 the heart of Vegueta, the original old quarter, will me illuminated as well as the decorations installed on numerous streets and squares around Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.



The lighting event on Thursday will feature a Christmas concert by the Symphonic Band of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in the Plaza de Santa Ana. Also on the same day, the traditional Canarian nativity scene of the Town Hall will be inaugurated.



The capital of Gran Canaria will be filled with colourful trees and palms, luminous threads and curtains of low energy consumption on the facade of the Town Hall. The festive program promoted by the City Council of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, includes more than seventy events that underline the dynamic and endearing nature of the seasonal festivities such as the classic Christmas concerts of Los Gofiones and La Trova, as well as the expected nativity scenes such as the sand Bethlehem of Las Canteras, the nativity in the Castillo de Mata Museum, inspired by Lanzarote and the figure of César Manrique, and those of the Rodríguez Quegles Mansion and in San Telmo, both orientalists.

The program highlights its marked cultural accent with the fourteenth Gospel Festival Canarias, as well as the six jazz concerts and the nine music meetings scheduled in two cycles in the wonderful Castillo de Mata Museum, based in the old castle that used to defend the original port at San Telmo and the old north wall of the original city.

Other leisure events in the capital of Gran Canaria celebrating Christmas happen in various enclaves such as Mesa and López, with an intense daily program that will energize the Ramblas with musicals, theatrics and children’s performances.

Within the chapter dedicated to the smallest in the family, the one that causes the most excitement is the arrival of the Magi (the 3 Kings) to the capital of Gran Canaria, which will take place on the morning of January 5, at the esplanade located at the Sanapú Pier, next to the Poema del Mar Aquarium, and their subsequent walk along the Cavalcade, which will again depart from the La Luz Castle heading in the direction of San Telmo.





HIGHLIGHTS :



THURSDAY 28 NOVEMBER



at Plaza de Santa Ana, Christmas tree and lighting event at 20:00 accompanied by a concert by the Las Palmas Symphonic orchestra.



At Plaza de Saulo Torón ( Las Canteras beach ) Christmas tree lighting event at 20:00



The Anglican Church ( Rafael Ramírez street 13, Ciudad Jardin)

Rainbow Gospel Choir, the first gospel choir of the Canary Islands, will perform at 21:00. Free entry until full capacity is reached. The doors will open at 20:30.



SATURDAY 30 NOVEMBER



At Plaza de Saulo Torón, inauguration of the famous Sand nativity scene on the beach of Las Canteras at 11:00.



At Parque Doramas, the Municipal Symphony Band will repeat its collaboration with this Gospel festival to deepen the nuances of gospel music starting at 21:00 in the José Antonio Ramos Auditorium amphitheater, in a performance that will feature international artist Kenneth Shearman



FRIDAY 13 DECEMBER



At Parque San Telmo, inauguration of the nativity scene of San Telmo at 20:00 enlivened by a gospel music concert.



SUNDAY 22 DECEMBER



At Jardines del Atlántico, the traditional Christmas concert by the music group La Trova. This 14th concert starts at 20:00 in front the the Auditorium Alfredo Kraus.



MONDAY 23 DECEMBER

At Plaza de Santa Ana, the 32nd traditional Christmas concert by Los Gofiones at 21:00. Recommended to bring a donation of non perishable item.



TUESDAY 31 DECEMBER

At Las Canteras beach, The New Year Party with concerts and fireworks. From 23:00 to 04:00. Don’t forget the traditional midnight dip in the ocean or the 12 grapes.



2-5 JANUARY 2020 , The San Telmo Artisan market

Between 2-4 January from 10:00 to 21:00 and on 5 Jan 10:00 to 24:00



SUNDAY 5 JANUARY, THE THREE KINGS

The Pier of Sanapú, the arrival of their majesties next to the esplanade of Poema del Mar between 11:00-12:00

The Three King Parade starts at 17:00 from Castillo de La Lyz to Parque San Telmo



Parque San Telmo, the Three King night concerts by Non Trubada at 22:30.