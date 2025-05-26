☀️ #GranCanariaWeather Beach Report
📅 Week Starting Monday 26 May 2025
📍 Focus: Taurito & southern Gran Canaria beaches

🏖️ Overview:

The south of Gran Canaria is enjoying classic late-May weather: dry, sunny, and warm with excellent beach conditions across Taurito, Puerto Rico, Amadores, and Playa del Inglés. Clear skies, light winds, and moderate ocean swells make this a perfect time for sunbathing and swimming. The UV index remains very high, so sun protection is essential.

🌊 Beach Conditions:

DaySkyWindSwellMax TempWater TempUV IndexFeels Like
Monday 26☀️ SunnyLightModerate26°C22°C🔺 10Warm
Tuesday 27☀️ SunnyLightModerate26°C22°C🔺 11Warm
Wednesday 28☀️ SunnyLightModerate27°C22°C🔺 11Warm

  • Winds: Light and from varying directions, creating a gentle breeze effect on the coast.

  • Sea conditions: Slight to moderate swells make swimming enjoyable, with no red flags expected across southern beaches.

  • UV: Index 10–11 – very high. Sunscreen, hats, and shade recommended between 11:00–16:00.

🌡️ Tide Info for Taurito:

DayHigh TideLow Tide
Mon 2601:03, 13:2907:11, 19:38
Tue 2701:53, 14:1607:56, 20:27
Wed 2802:43, 15:0408:41, 21:17

📌 Swimming conditions best 2 hours after low tide and around morning high tides for calmer water.

📍 Other Southern Beaches :

  • Amadores & Puerto Rico: Similar conditions – sheltered bays, low wind, great for families.

  • Playa del Inglés & Maspalomas: Breezier at times, especially in the afternoons, but still dry and sunny with moderate surf, ideal for sunseekers and water sports.

Recommendations:

  • 🧴 Sun care essential – UV levels are extreme.

  • 🕶️ Early mornings and late afternoons offer the best comfort for sunbathing.

  • 🏊‍♀️ Best swimming times: mid-morning & early evening as tides shift.

  • 🚩 Check beach flags, especially if swell increases slightly in exposed areas like Playa del Inglés.

🌞 Outlook: Warm, stable weather is expected to continue through the week, with temperatures climbing towards 28–29°C by the weekend.

📸 Enjoy perfect beach days across the southern coasts of Gran Canaria!
#TheCanaryGuide #WeekendTips #BeachWeather

☀️ Monday 26 May 

Monday brought warm and mostly calm conditions across Gran Canaria.

  • In the north, the day began with cloudy skies, particularly in the early morning. These gradually cleared during the central hours of the day.

  • On the rest of the island, especially in the south and inland areas, the skies remained largely clear throughout.

  • Temperatures stayed stable or rose slightly, especially along southern slopes and sheltered areas.

  • The northeast trade winds strengthened in the second half of the day, particularly along the southeastern and northwestern slopes, where stronger gusts were recorded.

🌡️ Las Palmas: 20ºC / 24ºC
💨 Winds: Moderate NE, with stronger intervals SE/NW
🔆 UV Index: 10
🌊 Sea conditions were calm, and water temperatures reached around 22ºC.
🌦️ No rainfall was observed.

Here’s your #GranCanariaWeather summary for the rest of the week:

🌞 Tuesday 27 May

  • Cloudy morning expected in the north, clearing during the day.

  • Mostly sunny elsewhere with minimal cloud.

  • Slight temperature rise possible inland.

  • Northeast winds remain moderate, possibly strong on southeast and northwest slopes later in the day.

🌡️ Las Palmas: 20ºC / 24ºC
🌡️ South/Interior: 19ºC / 28ºC
🌬️ Wind gusts up to 20 km/h (SE slopes)
🧴 UV Index: 11 – sun protection is essential

🌤️ Wednesday 28 May

  • Similar to Tuesday: cloudy early in the north, clearing progressively.

  • Elsewhere remains mostly sunny and dry.

  • Temperatures remain stable with warm afternoons.

  • Winds stay from the NE, slightly lighter overall.

🌡️ Las Palmas: 20ºC / 24ºC
🌡️ South/Interior: 19ºC / 28ºC
💧 Humidity: 45–75%
🧴 UV Index: 11

☀️ Thursday 29 May 

  • A mostly clear and sunny holiday is expected.

  • A few early clouds in the north and northeast.

  • Possible light haze (calima) over higher elevations in western provinces.

  • Daytime highs begin to rise slightly.

🌡️ Las Palmas: 19ºC / 24ºC
🌡️ South/Interior: 19ºC / 29ºC
🧴 UV Index: 11
💨 Winds: 10 km/h NE, light in higher altitudes

🔥 Friday 30 May (Canary Islands’ Day)

  • A hot, dry and clear day across Gran Canaria.

  • Sunshine dominates from morning to sunset.

  • Max temps could reach 30ºC in the south and mid-altitude zones.

  • No rain forecast and minimal cloud cover.

🌡️ Las Palmas: 20ºC / 25ºC
🌡️ South/Interior: 19ºC / 31ºC
🌬️ Winds: Light to moderate from the north
🧴 UV Index: 11

🏖️ Best Beach Days & Swim Guide

  • Water temperatures: 22–23ºC across southern beaches (e.g. Amadores, Puerto Rico, Playa del Inglés) – comfortable for swimming.

  • Best swim times: Early morning or late afternoon for lower UV and calmer conditions.

  • Swell: Slight to moderate, safest swimming midweek into the weekend.

📍 Regional Summary

RegionSkiesTemps (°C)WindsUV
South (Mogán, Maspalomas)☀️ Clear all week19–31Light🔺11
North (Las Palmas, Arucas)🌥 Cloudy AMs20–24Moderate NE🔺10–11
Interior/Summits☀️ Clear, hot afternoons19–33Variable🔺11

Summary

  • ☀️ Dry and sunny week ahead

  • 🌡️ Temperatures rising steadily, peaking Saturday–Sunday

  • 🧴 Very high UV levels daily

  • 🌊 Ideal beach weather from Tuesday onward

  • 💨 Winds easing by midweek, becoming calm by Friday