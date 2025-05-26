🌊 Beach Conditions:

Day Sky Wind Swell Max Temp Water Temp UV Index Feels Like Monday 26 ☀️ Sunny Light Moderate 26°C 22°C 🔺 10 Warm Tuesday 27 ☀️ Sunny Light Moderate 26°C 22°C 🔺 11 Warm Wednesday 28 ☀️ Sunny Light Moderate 27°C 22°C 🔺 11 Warm

Winds : Light and from varying directions, creating a gentle breeze effect on the coast.

Sea conditions : Slight to moderate swells make swimming enjoyable, with no red flags expected across southern beaches.

UV: Index 10–11 – very high. Sunscreen, hats, and shade recommended between 11:00–16:00.

🌡️ Tide Info for Taurito:

Day High Tide Low Tide Mon 26 01:03, 13:29 07:11, 19:38 Tue 27 01:53, 14:16 07:56, 20:27 Wed 28 02:43, 15:04 08:41, 21:17

📌 Swimming conditions best 2 hours after low tide and around morning high tides for calmer water.

📍 Other Southern Beaches :

Amadores & Puerto Rico : Similar conditions – sheltered bays, low wind, great for families.

Playa del Inglés & Maspalomas: Breezier at times, especially in the afternoons, but still dry and sunny with moderate surf, ideal for sunseekers and water sports.

✅ Recommendations:

🧴 Sun care essential – UV levels are extreme.

🕶️ Early mornings and late afternoons offer the best comfort for sunbathing.

🏊‍♀️ Best swimming times: mid-morning & early evening as tides shift.

🚩 Check beach flags, especially if swell increases slightly in exposed areas like Playa del Inglés.

🌞 Outlook: Warm, stable weather is expected to continue through the week, with temperatures climbing towards 28–29°C by the weekend.

📸 Enjoy perfect beach days across the southern coasts of Gran Canaria!

☀️ Monday 26 May

Monday brought warm and mostly calm conditions across Gran Canaria.

In the north, the day began with cloudy skies, particularly in the early morning. These gradually cleared during the central hours of the day.

On the rest of the island, especially in the south and inland areas, the skies remained largely clear throughout.

Temperatures stayed stable or rose slightly, especially along southern slopes and sheltered areas.

The northeast trade winds strengthened in the second half of the day, particularly along the southeastern and northwestern slopes, where stronger gusts were recorded.

🌡️ Las Palmas: 20ºC / 24ºC

💨 Winds: Moderate NE, with stronger intervals SE/NW

🔆 UV Index: 10

🌊 Sea conditions were calm, and water temperatures reached around 22ºC.

🌦️ No rainfall was observed.

Here’s your #GranCanariaWeather summary for the rest of the week:

🌞 Tuesday 27 May

Cloudy morning expected in the north, clearing during the day.

Mostly sunny elsewhere with minimal cloud.

Slight temperature rise possible inland.

Northeast winds remain moderate, possibly strong on southeast and northwest slopes later in the day.

🌡️ Las Palmas: 20ºC / 24ºC

🌡️ South/Interior: 19ºC / 28ºC

🌬️ Wind gusts up to 20 km/h (SE slopes)

🧴 UV Index: 11 – sun protection is essential

🌤️ Wednesday 28 May

Similar to Tuesday: cloudy early in the north , clearing progressively.

Elsewhere remains mostly sunny and dry.

Temperatures remain stable with warm afternoons.

Winds stay from the NE, slightly lighter overall.

🌡️ Las Palmas: 20ºC / 24ºC

🌡️ South/Interior: 19ºC / 28ºC

💧 Humidity: 45–75%

🧴 UV Index: 11

☀️ Thursday 29 May

A mostly clear and sunny holiday is expected.

A few early clouds in the north and northeast.

Possible light haze (calima) over higher elevations in western provinces.

Daytime highs begin to rise slightly.

🌡️ Las Palmas: 19ºC / 24ºC

🌡️ South/Interior: 19ºC / 29ºC

🧴 UV Index: 11

💨 Winds: 10 km/h NE, light in higher altitudes

🔥 Friday 30 May (Canary Islands’ Day)

A hot, dry and clear day across Gran Canaria.

Sunshine dominates from morning to sunset.

Max temps could reach 30ºC in the south and mid-altitude zones.

No rain forecast and minimal cloud cover.

🌡️ Las Palmas: 20ºC / 25ºC

🌡️ South/Interior: 19ºC / 31ºC

🌬️ Winds: Light to moderate from the north

🧴 UV Index: 11

🏖️ Best Beach Days & Swim Guide

Water temperatures : 22–23ºC across southern beaches (e.g. Amadores, Puerto Rico, Playa del Inglés) – comfortable for swimming.

Best swim times : Early morning or late afternoon for lower UV and calmer conditions.

Swell: Slight to moderate, safest swimming midweek into the weekend.

📍 Regional Summary

Region Skies Temps (°C) Winds UV South (Mogán, Maspalomas) ☀️ Clear all week 19–31 Light 🔺11 North (Las Palmas, Arucas) 🌥 Cloudy AMs 20–24 Moderate NE 🔺10–11 Interior/Summits ☀️ Clear, hot afternoons 19–33 Variable 🔺11

✅ Summary