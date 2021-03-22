GRAN CANARIA ALERT LEVEL 3, AGAIN – Here are the Level 3 BASIC DOS AND DON’TS

Exception: health centres, work cafeterias for staff and tourist accommodation for the exclusive use of guests staying at the accommodation.

You can pick up takeaway food and drinks on the premises and home deliveries are allowed too (home delivery allowed until midnight) .



On terraces or in other outdoor spaces, dependent on the establishment, all activities are prohibited that fail to encourage the maintaining of interpersonal safety distances and encourage you to dance or move or not wearing masks, such as dancing, karaoke, etc.