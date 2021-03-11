Ryanair ordered to reinstate and fully compensate workers unfairly dismissed from Canary Islands base

The compensation, according to the USO union, more than doubles Ryanair’s attempted proposal of liability. It obliges Ryanair to additionally compensate workers with 15 additional days per year of service provision.

To these compensations are added the salaries not received by these workers since January 9, 2020 together with the payment of the Social Security quotas for the cabin crew and pilots not paid from January 2020 up until March 9, 2021.

The National Court has justified the ruling in the existence of “employer bad faith”; for fraudulent actions carried out by Ryanair after a ruling that declared the ERE null and void. They tried to include workers in a procedure for the suspension of contracts due to force majeure, who were the object of the dismissal declared null and void which was simply seen as “non-compliance with the ruling” simply by trying to use a “different justification” other than their own business interests, in a ruling that clearly states that “rejecting the reinstatements has caused damage to the workers who must receive the maximum compensation for the unjustified loss of their jobs”