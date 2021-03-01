Cabildo invests €880,000 in two projects aimed at reactivating southern commerce and industry in San Bartolomé de Tirajana

The Island Council approved a grant of €400,000 for the Ayuntamiento (town hall) to carry out the works on two projects, which will start in June, aiming to resolve one of the main issues with the Open Commercial Zone, by providing 70 new parking spaces along Avenida de Tirajana, between Avenida de Gáldar and Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, which will be added to with areas of trees and street furniture that reduce their visual impact.

The project also includes a charging area for electric vehicles and new lighting that will improve security, with extra beautification.

As for the El Tablero industrial area, the €480,000 grant aims to achieve total accessibility for the space, through the adaptation of pedestrian crossings and sidewalks, the reconditioning of green areas with the installation of irrigation, pedestrian lighting and urban furniture, and the replacement of street lights for more efficient ones, in addition to improvements in signalling and the new charging parking lots. The estimated time needed to complete this work is by the end of this year.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the El Tablero Open Commercial Area also already has a master plan thanks to a €15,000 grant from the Cabildo de Gran Canaria providing the essential go-ahead for remodelling and also modernising this space.

The mayor highlighted the importance of this commitment to the two projects from the Cabildo for the municipality “because now is when we have to prepare for, when the tourists return, offer them the possibility not only to enjoy our landscapes but also our products and shops” .