The highest summits of Gran Canaria remain closed to traffic due to snow and bad weather

Snow and hail storms this weekend across the mountainous interior of the island, and in particular at the highest summit, Pico de Las Nieves (Peak of Snows) have meant vehicles traveling through the area are in danger of sliding off the road, as has occurred, while members of the public, it is feared, may suffer falls or other accidents leading to injuries.

The Cabildo has decided this morning to keep roads like these two closed, to help guarantee public safety.

⛔️Recordamos que se mantienen cerradas la GC-134 y GC-135 en la cumbre de Gran Canaria@112canarias @GranCanariaOIAC — Carreteras GC (@CarreterasGC) February 7, 2021

That all said, a video posted by Guardia Civil agents this morning from the highest point does show several people eager to catch a glimpse of the unusual weather, despite the roads closed to traffic they parked their cars and walked the last km or so up to the top to take a look for themselves, and from what we see here the snow appears to be melting quite quickly.

With no more rain forecast for now, roads to the highest point are expected to officially reopen again from Monday. Clear blue skies and rising temperatures are forecast to start the week across the island. With highs of 21ºC on the coasts and 15-16ºC in the higher altitude inland areas.