The Canary Islands vaccine supply failures force small readjustment to roll out schedule

The Canary Islands, which this week began to administer the second dose among healthcare personnel, on some of the islands, will now readjust the vaccination program based on the the Pfizer BioNTech shipment of just over 15,000 doses, received this Monday and in the expectation that Moderna deliver on Monday, even hoping that the shortfall can be recovered following last weeks cancelled delivery.

The vaccine supply failures from Moderna has meant the Ministry of Health postponing the planned start of vaccinations among larger institutions and private health personnel. Despite these setbacks, the department headed by Regional Health Minister, Blas Trujillo, have emphasised that “the second dose is guaranteed” for everyone who has already received the first dose.

“It is guaranteed, although the administration of that second phase has had to be readjusted a bit to comply with the schedule.”

91.7% of received doses have been administered

The Canary Islands, up until Friday, have administered 91.7% of all doses received 60,180 out of 65,620, making the region one of the most effective Spanish autonomous communities in the vaccination process against SARS2-Cov-2.

Throughout Spain, the autonomous regions have administered a total of 83.3 percent of doses delivered, amounting to 1,474,189 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines (78,571 of them during the last 24 hours), out of 1,769,055 units supplied.

In addition, a total of 251,866 people have already received their second dose from which immunity begins to be generated, 59,107 more than on Thursday. This represents 17.09 percent of the total doses administered.

The data indicate that in this period, 1,769,055 doses of vaccine have been received throughout Spain, 1,733,355 of them from Pfizer, of which 1,446,635 doses have been administered, and 35,700 from Moderna, with 27,554 already used.

Aragón has so far been the most effective region in the roll out having already administered 95.5% of the doses delivered to them, 53,937 of the 59,435 received.