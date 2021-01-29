Select Page

The Canary Islands have administered 84.62% of all received batches of vaccines

Jan 29, 2021

The Canary Islands Regional Government Ministry of Health reported this week that up until Wednesday,  January 27th, 58,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered out of the 68,740 received, which represents 84.62% of the total batches so far.

Of these, received doses, 67,440 were those manufactured by Pfizer, of which 84.34% (56,885 doses) have already been administered. And the other 1,300 received were from Moderna, of which 1,280 doses have already been administered, 98.46%.

In vaccination group 1, which includes users and workers at social health centres, 100% of the target population has already had their first dose, while in group 2, that of health professionals, the  84.32% have received their first dose. On the Canary Islands there are a total of 7,630 people who have completed vaccination, having also received their second dose of vaccine.

