The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 11-13 December 2020

This weekend will also see the rest of the streets and festive lights being switch on around the island and its a wonderful sight to see in the evenings all the way through to early January. All municipalities on Gran Canaria have changed and/or cancelled their normal festivity programs for Christmas but there are still plenty of lovely events and markets to enjoy. Don’t forget the annual Geminids meteor shower this weekend.

11-13 December, Las Palmas

Gran Canaria Fashion & Friends

The ninth edition of Gran Canaria Fashion & Friends. This year under the slogan “VOLVER A SER”, the event is set up as a great showcase for all those who are passionate about trends and fashion.

A unique and transformative event in which entrepreneurs, designers, creatives, professionals, students, investors, institutions, companies and the media participate, to support innovation, collaboration, training and entrepreneurship made in the Canary Islands, in one positive sustainable event.

This year Fashion & Friends moves to the INFECAR fairground exhibition space, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, to allow compliance with all the Covid-19 sanitary measures. Entrance to Infecar will be FREE. The event will have a capacity control in each of the spaces, the use of a mask will be mandatory. In addition, temperatures will be taken and hydrogel points will be installed at the entrance of each space and it will be recommended to maintain the safety distance throughout the event. See the the different areas and times for the fashion shows HERE Opening hours:

On Friday, 12:00 – 22:00

On Saturday, 12:00 – 22:00

On Sunday, 10:00 – 20:00

12-13 December, Ingeni o

KM.0 Gran Canaria Fair

The Municipality of Ingenio is celebrating the first edition of the Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair in a bid to promote local producers. On Saturday and Sunday from 09:00-15:00 in Plaza Adolfo Suarez, in front of the Cultural Center Federico García Lorca. Oranges, cider, honey, wine, vegetables, gastronomy, cheese, jams and preserves, sweets, bred, an exhibition by local artisans and much more.

To offer a better service to visitors, there is also a QUICK ACCESS system, which will be available to all those who register and select the approximate time of their visit. Quick access will also be available for elderly and for people with some kind of disability.

At the same time take the opportunity to get to know the colourful Old Town, the beautiful Néstor Álamo park and the colossal palm tree of “Paquesito”, the emblematic buildings as well as the gastronomic offerings of Ingenio.

11-13 December, Las Palmas

Belen de Arena / Sand Nativity Art

Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity sculpture, the sand art Belen de Arena 2020 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Las Canteras Beach. One of the main seasonal attractions in the capital, and for the island, is open until January 6, 2021.

Special arrangements:

Entrance will continue to be free, although you need to make an online reservation, which can be made through www.LPAvisit.com and www.belendearena.es. You can also register at the checkpoint set up for this purpose in the Plaza de Saulo Torón, next to the Belen de Arena de Las Palmas. Other Christmas festivities and events in Mogán Friday 11 December, Mogán

Christmas lights Mogán Mogán is lighting up for the season festivities this Friday at 18:30 by switching on all the Christmas lights in the entire municipality. 11-12 December, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria

Barbacoa’s Christmas Fayre Day Barbacoa’s Christmas Fayre Days Starting This Friday 11th December. There will also Santas Grotto Will Open For The 1st Time as well as Kids Cinema & Mini Disco & The Champions Christmas Rock & Roll Show. Starts at 18:00 11-13 December, Mogán

Mogan Mall Christmas Market Enjoy a lovely little Christmas market that takes place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 16:00 to 21:00 in the central square over the next few weeks. Also good to remember that Mogan Mall is open every day of the year, Sundays and holidays included and is friendly towards our best four legged friends.