The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 11-13 December 2020
The Weekend Tips for events and leisure on Gran Canaria 11-13 December 2020. Less than two weeks to go for Christmas and this year it is going to be a bit different with special regulations set up for the seasonal festivities. You can check them here.
The weather predictions continue to be a bit unstable but quite normal winter weather for the weekend ahead with a chance of cloud and even rain around the island.
This weekend will also see the rest of the streets and festive lights being switch on around the island and its a wonderful sight to see in the evenings all the way through to early January. All municipalities on Gran Canaria have changed and/or cancelled their normal festivity programs for Christmas but there are still plenty of lovely events and markets to enjoy. Don’t forget the annual Geminids meteor shower this weekend.
11-13 December, Las Palmas
Gran Canaria Fashion & Friends
The ninth edition of Gran Canaria Fashion & Friends. This year under the slogan “VOLVER A SER”, the event is set up as a great showcase for all those who are passionate about trends and fashion.
A unique and transformative event in which entrepreneurs, designers, creatives, professionals, students, investors, institutions, companies and the media participate, to support innovation, collaboration, training and entrepreneurship made in the Canary Islands, in one positive sustainable event.
This year Fashion & Friends moves to the INFECAR fairground exhibition space, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, to allow compliance with all the Covid-19 sanitary measures. Entrance to Infecar will be FREE. The event will have a capacity control in each of the spaces, the use of a mask will be mandatory. In addition, temperatures will be taken and hydrogel points will be installed at the entrance of each space and it will be recommended to maintain the safety distance throughout the event.
See the the different areas and times for the fashion shows HERE
Opening hours:
On Friday, 12:00 – 22:00
On Saturday, 12:00 – 22:00
On Sunday, 10:00 – 20:00
12-13 December, Ingenio
KM.0 Gran Canaria Fair
The Municipality of Ingenio is celebrating the first edition of the Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair in a bid to promote local producers. On Saturday and Sunday from 09:00-15:00 in Plaza Adolfo Suarez, in front of the Cultural Center Federico García Lorca. Oranges, cider, honey, wine, vegetables, gastronomy, cheese, jams and preserves, sweets, bred, an exhibition by local artisans and much more.
To offer a better service to visitors, there is also a QUICK ACCESS system, which will be available to all those who register and select the approximate time of their visit. Quick access will also be available for elderly and for people with some kind of disability.
At the same time take the opportunity to get to know the colourful Old Town, the beautiful Néstor Álamo park and the colossal palm tree of “Paquesito”, the emblematic buildings as well as the gastronomic offerings of Ingenio.
11-13 December, Las Palmas
Belen de Arena / Sand Nativity Art
Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity sculpture, the sand art Belen de Arena 2020 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Las Canteras Beach. One of the main seasonal attractions in the capital, and for the island, is open until January 6, 2021.
You can also register at the checkpoint set up for this purpose in the Plaza de Saulo Torón, next to the Belen de Arena de Las Palmas.
Other Christmas festivities and events in Mogán
Friday 11 December, Mogán
Christmas lights Mogán
Mogán is lighting up for the season festivities this Friday at 18:30 by switching on all the Christmas lights in the entire municipality.
11-12 December, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
Barbacoa’s Christmas Fayre Day
Barbacoa’s Christmas Fayre Days Starting This Friday 11th December. There will also Santas Grotto Will Open For The 1st Time as well as Kids Cinema & Mini Disco & The Champions Christmas Rock & Roll Show. Starts at 18:00
Enjoy a lovely little Christmas market that takes place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 16:00 to 21:00 in the central square over the next few weeks. Also good to remember that Mogan Mall is open every day of the year, Sundays and holidays included and is friendly towards our best four legged friends.
12-13 December, Teror
Mercadillo Teror
The Teror Market will open during the month of December on Saturdays and Sundays, on the occasion of the Christmas holidays. Enjoy the festive atmosphere in one of the most iconic villages on the island.
Teror is also the home to the Gran Canaria’s patron saint, Virgen del Pino in its Basilica. The market of Teror is 200-year old and is the oldest in the Canary Islands.
Saturday 12 December, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola
This one of the main markets on Gran Canaria takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo Agricultural Farm, located next to the detour to Arucas from GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. Click here to the map location. The market comprises some 65 exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who market their products directly to the consumer, with the aim of lowering the costs.
From 09:00-13:30