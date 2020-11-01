Ministry of Defense offers to accommodate migrants at Las Palmas de Gran Canaria barracks

Spain’s Ministry of Defense has this weekend offered a fourth facility to help accommodate migrants who have been arriving en masse to the islands by boat over the last few weeks and months, so as to try to ease the pressure on local infrastructure following a huge increase in people trafficking, and migrants attempting the crossing, on what is known as the Atlantic Ocean Canary Route, widely considered one of the most dangerous migratory routes in the world. The ministry has now made available the buildings of the Canarias 50 Regiment in La Isleta, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The department headed by Defense Minister Margarita Robles have offered the Ministry of Migration “immediate use, through a temporary arrangement, without any compensation, authorisation, to help alleviate Immigration Needs”.

“At the same time, work is progressing to resolve the issue legally and transfer full control of the facilities to the Ministry of Migration,” the ministry reported this Saturday.

The old headquarters of the Canarias 50 Infantry Regiment is located in the neighborhood of La Isleta, in the capital of Gran Canaria, just outside the current Canarias XVI Brigade base and will be used to accommodate migrants.

The Defense Ministry has already made three other facilities available over recent weeks to help accommodate migrants arriving on the Canary Islands, the Las Canteras barracks, in La Laguna (Tenerife), and El Matorral, in Puerto del Rosario (Fuerteventura), along with the old Foreigner Internment Centre in Barranco Seco, Gran Canaria, which fell into disuse in 2012 and had been closed back in 2018.

So far this year, 11,667 migrants have arrived or been rescued in waters near the Canary Islands in 431 boats, eight times more than last year, according to official figures. With two months to go to the end of the year, that number gives 2020 the third highest recorded number of irregular migrant arrivals by sea to the Canary Islands in history, after 2006 (31,678) and 2007 (12,478), with every possibility that the numbers will continue to climb.