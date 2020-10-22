The Canary Islands to be taken off UK non-essential international travel blacklist from Sunday
UPDATE: Following an assessment of the latest data, the Canaries, the Maldives, Denmark and Mykonos have been ADDED to the #TravelCorridors list. From 4am on Sunday 25th Oct, you will no longer need to self-isolate if you arrive from those destinations. pic.twitter.com/vVF40XKS2t
— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 22, 2020
Some have predicted that this could lead to a surge of bookings for October half-term breaks and holidaymakers seeking winter sun. However only time will tell the story as to consumer confidence, with real concern also being raised about the potential for infections to be imported from high risk areas of the UK. The Canary Islands have some of the most stringent protocols in place to try to ensure passenger safety, though it is not yet clear what mandatory protections have been put in place at origin airports to help ensure those with a potential infection are not permitted to travel, or detected before arrival. Now that the region is off the UK non-essential international travel blacklist, holiday makers will be able to book flights to visit under existing protocols.
Lichtenstein is the only country to lose its quarantine exemption this week.
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) continues to advise against all non-essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic Islands, based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks in the country. The Canary Islands are exempt from the FCDO’s advice against all non-essential international travel.
If you are returning from Spain, except the Canary Islands, you will need to self-isolate on your return to the UK. Some exemptions apply. Check the latest guidance for England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
Travel is subject to entry restrictions
On arrival, travellers entering Spain from the UK will not be required to self-isolate. However, you will be subject to the following three requirements:
- Provide the Spanish Ministry of Health with mandatory contact information and any history of exposure to COVID-19 48 hours prior to travel
- Temperature check
- Undergo a visual health assessment