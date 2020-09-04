Select Page

(MOBILE) Latest Canary Islands Data COVID-19 Coronavirus Cases 2020 Map

Posted by | Sep 4, 2020 | , , , , | 8 |

(MOBILE) Latest Canary Islands Data COVID-19 Coronavirus Cases 2020 Map

Latest Canary Islands Data

(MOBILE)Click here to go to Desktop version

powered by Advanced iFrame free. Get the Pro version on CodeCanyon.

Click here to go to Latest Canary Islands data Desktop version 

 

Rate:

About The Author

Sanna

Related Posts

Gran Canaria doctors appeal for individual responsibility due to “very serious situation”

Gran Canaria doctors appeal for individual responsibility due to “very serious situation”

29th August 2020

COVID19 cases rising, Government asks everyone to avoid social gatherings and makes masks mandatory at work

COVID19 cases rising, Government asks everyone to avoid social gatherings and makes masks mandatory at work

29th August 2020

Mogán thoroughly cleans and aerates the beach sands of Gran Canaria’s sunny South West coast

Mogán thoroughly cleans and aerates the beach sands of Gran Canaria’s sunny South West coast

16th May 2020

Phase II: Canary Islands beaches to reopen for recreational use from Monday

Phase II: Canary Islands beaches to reopen for recreational use from Monday

20th May 2020

8 Comments

  1. CHRIS
    CHRIS on 6th July 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Hi we are holidaying in Gran Canaries, In September but I would like an update of the problems we will have when we arrive.
    Ie, bars restaurants beaches boat trips normal shopping out in the evening things like that !
    Love the canaries but worry about us both not having a good holiday due to restrictions etc.!
    Can you help please
    Thank you

    Reply
    • William
      William on 9th August 2020 at 6:11 pm

      Hello, four of us are in Gran Canaria ( playa del ingles ) at the moment for a ten-night stay ( 05/08/20-15/08/20.).
      Our hotel is running at about 50-60% capacity. This is great because there is no, Queueing for the restaurant, no queueing for tables at the entertainment, sunbeds are easily available etc.Our flight from the U.K was only 35% full so there were no delays in boarding and plenty of room on the plane ( Easyjet).
      Some of the shops are shut, but most are open as normal.Many of the trips out on excursions have been cancelled because of problems with social distancing.However, some still run.From what I have seen here they do a pretty good job of keeping everything clean and sanitised.They endorse wearing masks. vigorously.Its only natural to have concerns in the current climate but I feel you will be pleasantly surprised, I am. The beaches have plenty of space between you and third parties, in the U.K that simply is not the case.From the figures I have read ;
      Coronavirus
      Death rate Canary islands per million population.
      81
      Death rate U.K per million population.
      686.
      According to these figures you are 8 times less likely to contract COVID in the Canaries than you would be if you remained in the U.K.

      Reply
      • Kim Kristensen
        Kim Kristensen on 18th August 2020 at 8:48 am

        Much Good information. But your claim it’s 8 times more likely to die of Corona in UK than Canaria Islands is a false statement.
        The only thing you can claim is the ACTUAL Corona infection rate in UK vs Canary Islands
        (I don’t have either of them, but this is what current travelers can see as usefull)

        Reply
  2. barryh
    barryh on 27th July 2020 at 7:14 pm

    I am hardly surprised that the U.K. has included the Canary Islands on it’s list. IT IS VERY HARD TO FIND INFORMATION FOR EACH ISLAND ON ANY WEBSITE. If the Islands are trying to separate themselves from Spain for tourist purposes they should make that information available to all people, locals and tourists. If the information is not updated and accessible how can you expect people to feel safe. The U.K. Govt and others may decide to remove you from the list but then you have to convince the “ordinary” people to come and feel safe

    Reply
  3. BB
    BB on 18th August 2020 at 7:09 am

    You are right, I have been trying every day on the internet to find any information with regard to the individual Canary Islands. There is nothing out there.Only old news.
    I will not book anything untill I feel comfortable with there situation with regard to this pandemic.

    Reply
    • Sadsyndrome
      Sadsyndrome on 28th August 2020 at 1:10 am

      Hi I looked for ages for this data and found a website which had daily cases per island. Not sure of accuracy of data but my calls Lanza is running 7 day cases at 90-100 per 100000 population. These figures calculated using population of 152289 which is not accurate because doesn’t include tourists I guess?

      Reply
      • Sadsyndrome
        Sadsyndrome on 28th August 2020 at 1:13 am

        Forget my comment just realised the website is this one??? Haha

        Reply
      • The Canary
        The Canary on 29th August 2020 at 11:17 pm

        The data we publish is the official updates from The Canary Islands Regional Health Ministry, it is refreshed daily after 2pm with the figures up to 8pm the night before. It is the most accurate data available

        Reply

Trackbacks/Pingbacks

  1. Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  2. Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map - EuroNews - […] (DESKTOP)Click here to go to Mobile version […]
  3. For the first time in two months Canary Islands have reported no corona virus deaths for 5 days running - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  4. For the first time in two months Canary Islands have reported no corona virus deaths for 5 days running - The Canary - EuroNews - […] and diagnosed throughout the archipelago rose a little further on Friday to 2,289 according to the latest data from…
  5. Canary Islands Government Confirms 1834 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] The Canary Islands COVID-19 Latest Data […]
  6. Latest Canary Islands Confirmed covid-19 Corona virus Cases 2020 Map - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  7. (MOBILE) Latest Canary Islands Confirmed covid-19 Corona virus Cases 2020 Map - The Canary - EuroNews - […] Source link […]
  8. Latest Canary Islands Confirmed covid-19 Corona virus Cases 2020 Map - EuroNews - […] (DESKTOP)Click here to go to Mobile version […]
  9. (MOBILE) Latest Canary Islands Confirms Covid-19 Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map - The Canary - Yucky.info - […] Source link […]
  10. Latest Canary Islands confirmed Covid-19 Corona virus cases 2020 map - Yucky.info - […] (DESKTOP)Click here to go to the mobile version […]
  11. Canary Islands Latest Report On COVID19 Figures Since First Case Last January - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  12. Canary Islands Latest Report On COVID19 Figures Since First Case Last January - The Canary - EuroNews - […] You can see all the data, updated daily, on our corona virus confirmed data tracking page […]
  13. The Canary Islands celebrate one whole month without COVID19 deaths - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] You will find all of our latest data related to Covid-19 on Canary Islands here […]
  14. The Canary Islands to review measures ensuring masks are worn when necessary - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  15. The Canary Islands to review measures ensuring masks are worn when necessary - The Canary - EuroNews - […] 32 active cases; On Tenerife, 28; on Gran Canaria, 14; and on Lanzarote, 6, according to the latest official…
  16. The Canary Islands track and trace more contacts for every individual new corona virus case than anywhere in Spain - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  17. The Canary Islands track and trace more contacts for every individual new corona virus case than anywhere in Spain - The Canary - EuroNews - […] Click here to see the latest Canary Islands corona virus figures, updated daily.  […]
  18. Canary Islands safe and direct air corridors to the United Kingdom - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  19. 47 new COVID19 cases detected, more than half of the 421 active cases are now on Gran Canaria - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  20. COVID-19: More than 85% of newly detected cases are people under 30 infected during leisure time - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  21. Masks mandatory everywhere: Canary Islands restricts nightlife despite lowest number of infections in Spain - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  22. 144 new coronavirus cases in The Canary Islands, one deceased - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  23. Latest Canary Islands data shows 1025 COVID19 cases active and increasing - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  24. Increase in new infections may have slowed this weekend - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  25. In August Gran Canaria has more than doubled Coronavirus infections - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  26. 2136 active Coronavirus cases on Canary Islands, a second wave of confusion and fear - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  27. Government of Spain and Prime Minister meet today to suggest paths forward into Autumn - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  28. 144 Covid19 patients are in hospital in the Canary Islands. 68% of available hospital beds are in use and 33% of ICU capacity has been reached - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  29. Sweeping new measures aimed at controlling soaring infection rates on Canary Islands - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  30. COVID19 Cases rising, Government asks everyone to avoid social gatherings and makes masks mandatory at work. - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  31. Nightlife and Tourism businesses in the Canary Islands are demanding an urgent rescue plan - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  32. Canary Islands now on Germany's travel "Blacklist" requiring PCR test results on return - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  33. The Canary Islands are reporting 31 new outbreaks, but far fewer numbers in a cluster - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  34. Canary Islands decree fines for failing to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]
  35. RIU confirm hotels closing on Gran Canaria are temporary and "are ready to reopen" - The Canary - News, Views & Sunshine - […] […]

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *