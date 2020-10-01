Belgium is relaxing travel restrictions to The Canary Islands

Belgium has announced they are relaxing travel advice to the Canary Islands, as well as to the Valencia region, and it will no longer be mandatory for visitors to go into a quarantine upon return to the country from these regions. The news that Belgium is relaxing travel restrictions could well indicate similar moves from other source markets across Europe.

According to the Belgian Foreign Ministry, they have lowered theit rating of the entire Canary Islands and the three Valencian provinces from red to orange.

The Belgian Government is relaxing travel restrictions though still recommending extreme caution and, upon return, it is advised that citizens undergo voluntary isolation or that diagnostic tests are carried out, but they are not mandatory.

The rest of Spain remains at level red, and the Belgian authorities still require mandatory quarantine and PCR tests to return.

Several other EU countries are designated level orange by the Belgians, including Italy, Portugal -except for the metropolitan area of ​​Lisbon-, Greece, Germany and some provinces of France.

In Belgium there has been concern about the epidemiological situation in Spain and the authorities have been actively discouraging travel.

Spain is the second most popular destination for Belgians who travel abroad. Last year 1.6 million trips of at least four days to Spain were registered.