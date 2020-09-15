Canarian wines triumph in Italy

Canarian wines achieved notable success in the 2020 Mondial des Vins Extremes CERVIM competition held in the Aosta Valley, Italy at the end of August. A total of 38 medals were won by wine producers participating from the archipelago, 6 Great Gold Medals and 32 Gold Medals, and 6 Special Awards. The large participation from the islands has earned the Canaries the “Mondial des Vins Extremes 2020” award for being the region that has submitted the most samples to the contest.

The Mondial des Vins Extremes is considered the most important contest for wines grown in extreme conditions, in which only wines produced in vineyards operating within areas that present consistent difficulties, such as being 500 meters above sea level, excluding vineyards on high plateaus; vines on growing slopes with gradients of greater than 30%; vines grown on terraces or embankments; and vines grown on small islands can be admitted to annual contest, wines labelled PDO – Protected Denomination of Origin – or PGI – Protected Geographical Indication are also eligible to enter.

A total of 785 wines from more than 19 countries, including some non-EU such as Armenia, Chile, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Israel, Lebanon or Turkey, among others, were registered in this 28th edition in which 240 wines were recognised by the 30 international tasters that made up the tasting panel. The contest awarded only the top prizes of 20 Great Gold Medals and 220 Gold Medals.

Among the Special Awards the “CERVIM 2020 Grand Prize” stands out and was this year awarded to the Ainhoa ​​Dulce 2019 from the Bodegas Balcón de La Laguna, registered within the Canary Islands DO, having obtained the highest overall score in the contest. This winery also won the “CERVIM 2020 Special Prize” awarded to the winery from each of the participating countries that obtains the best results.

Web link full list of awarded wines:



http://www.mondialvinsextremes.com/en/news/list-of-award-winning-wines-ans-special-prizes-2020