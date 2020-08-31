Arguineguín footballer David Silva tests positive for COVID19 after negative result in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Arguineguín-born footballer David Silva, staunch supporter of The Food Project in the small but popular Gran Canaria fishing-cum-tourist town where he was raised, recently joined Spanish La Liga team Real Sociedad, and was presented to the press this Monday in San Sebastián after taking a second PCR test in 72 hours, news arrived this afternoon however that he has in fact tested positive for Covid-19 and will now be obliged to quarantine, according to a report from the San Sebastian club.

The Canarian footballer, who recently transferred from Manchester City FC in the UK, had a PCR test this Monday morning at a hospital in the capital of the northern Basque-Spanish municipality of Gipuzkoa that confirmed the presence of coronavirus disease, after Silva had passed a previous test last Friday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria showing negative results.

Silva is asymptomatic and, according to the club, “isolated”, while the player’s positive results have been communicated “to the relevant health authorities”.

The club have reported that David Silva arrived in Bilbao yesterday, spent the night in San Sebastián and it was his second test, required by protocol, this Monday morning in the capital Donostia – San Sabastián, in which he was diagnosed as carrying Covid-19.

Silva had not yet gone to play with his new squad, nor had he gone to Real Sociedad’s Zubieta training ground, where the plan had been for him to start work from this Tuesday once he had been officially presented. He will now have to wait until he gives two negatives in a row to be able to join his new team mates, which could be a matter of days or even weeks.