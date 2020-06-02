Car crash in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria leaves three injured

Three young people were injured on Monday night after the car they were in overturned and caught fire in the GC500 roundabout near Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, in the municipality of Mogán. The youths managed to escape the vehicle on their own before the fire took hold. The driver tested positive for alcohol and drugs, according to sources at the scene.

The accident occurred at 8:40 p.m. when the main 112 Canarinan Coordinating Centre for Emergencies and Security (Cecoes) received an alert reporting the accident on between the GC-1 highway and the GC-500, in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, with a car having left the road, collided with a curb and then overturned. The three occupants managed to get out when the car started to burn. The three were, allegedly, fleeing the Mogán Local Police who followed them from Amadores beach after spotting them driving recklessly, according to local council sources.

Ambulances from the Canarian Emergency Service (SUC), Guardia Civil Traffic cops the nearby main post at Puerto Rico, Local Police and Civil Protection units were all deployed along with a team of Firefighters, who arrived at the site in a matter of just four minutes, from their nearby base, to control the flames coming from the front of the Volkswagen Polo. They also attended to the injured occupants of the vehicle.

Guardia Civil Traffico agents carried out an alcohol and drug test on the driver, with positive results. It is thought he lost control due to travelling at excess speeds.