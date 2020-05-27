Fire being tackled in Santa Lucia de Tirajana barranco

This just in from the Tirajana Valley in the municipality of Santa Lucia on the south east of GranCanaria.

Two fire crews have been deployed to tackle a blaze in the Barranco de Tirajana, on the side nearest Pozo Izquierdo, where primarily heavy industry and aggregate extraction businesses operate. The blaze itself is not thought to have caused any damage to property and there have been no injuries reported.

The firefighters are trying to keep a controlled perimeter around what seems to be a burning rubbish tip, hidden away among the hills of sand, and farmlands, not far from Pozo Izquierdo.

The main Canarian 112 emergency coordination center reported at 1630 that a thick column of smoke can be seen for many kilometers around and have warned motorists on the Gc1 autopista (motorway) to take care while in the area as visibility may be reduced when passing across the Tirajana bridge near Vecindario, going in either north or south directions.

The fire brigade appear to have the blaze under control