Forest Fire Risk Alert for Saturday 23 May on Gran Canaria, and the western Canary Islands

The Government of the Canary Islands, through the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies, has declared as of 07:00 hours on Saturday, May 23, an Alert for Risk of Forest Fires in the mid-altitude, high and summit areas of the islands of El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera, Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

This decision has been made taking into account the available information and in application of the Specific Plan for Civil Protection and Attention to Emergencies due to Forest Fires of the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands (INFOCA).

Observations: High temperature episode. Highs of 28-34ºC in inland and higher areas of the western islands and 28-36ºC, on Gran Canaria, with some locally higher temperatures not ruled out.

Temperature inversion at less than 600m altitude. Relative humidity less than 30% at levels higher than 600-700 m.

Remember that it is forbidden to light any type of fire, you cannot burn plant debris or carry out any other activity using fire, without the corresponding authorisations.