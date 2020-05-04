The beaches of Maspalomas and Playa del Inglés will reopen this Wednesday, along with all others in San Bartolomé de Tirajana

The southern beaches of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, which include Maspalomas & Playa del Inglés, will reopen for all residents this Wednesday, May 6, for the exercise, federated sportspeople and other uses which have been allowed under the new State of Emergency rules decreed on May 1, say the local town hall.

The council has decided, after a meeting this Monday, with members of the municipality’s local security institutions.

The Town Council of San Bartolomé de Tirajana originally said they would keep the beaches closed “to see how the population reacted to this first ministerial de-escalation decree and in order to guarantee the safety of all our residents” according to councillor for Beaches and Coasts, Samuel Henríquez.

Henríquez says he hopes that the population will respond as they have before “in a responsible way, keeping their distance and sticking exclusively to what the [law] decree allows.”

The use of the beaches is to be allowed from Wednesday for [federated] sports people who practice various water sports; for runners; and walkers who live within a kilometre of the coast, always within the structured time schedules established by the Ministry of Health. Leisure activities such as bathing and sunbathing are still totally prohibited.

It is also repeated that no motorised vehicle or public transport may be used to travel to spaces for public use to practice the physical activity provided for in this order.

Mayor Conchi Narvaez released the announcement directly through her facebook profile saying: “The beaches of San Bartolomé de Tirajana will reopen next Wednesday. The council of San Bartolomé de Tirajana has decided today after a meeting with the government group, and the members of security to reopen all the beaches of the municipality next Wednesday, May 6, for the uses permitted in the decree of the state of alarm. Currently, taking advantage of the confinement, coastal maintenance and improvements have been carried out, necessary to be able to comply with the regulations and improve the spaces. Once the work is completed, access to the beaches will be allowed exclusively for the permitted uses.”