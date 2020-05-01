Mogán opens the beaches for sports and walks

The South West Gran Canaria Town hall of Mogán have announced they will allow beaches to open from Saturday, May 2, for individual non-professional outdoor sports and walks. This will be done following the time slots and security measures established by the Government of Spain this week as lockdown de-escalation begins.

The Consistory say they will monitor effective compliance with the ministerial order published on Friday, May 1 in the Official State Gazette (BOE). In the event that any irresponsible use of the beaches occurs, they will be shut once again as the Local Security Administration Centre of the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands enables them to do so.

Starting on Saturday, locals who live within 1km of the coast will be able to once again walk along and practice sports on the sands and beaches of Mogán. Residents will also be allowed to take part in many aquatic activities due to their individual nature, such as surfing, paddle surfing, bodyboarding and swimming.

However there is still some confusion as they have warned that residents may not drive to the beach, but can walk there if within a km of it and there are to be no lifeguards, as the service is not operational, and so the flags will wave red, which officially means that recreational activities and bathing are prohibited. Some clarity on these points may be required.

The use of these public spaces is only to be in the time bands established by the State:

Those over 14 years of age from 6:00 to 10:00 and from 20:00 to 23:00;

those over 70 years of age and dependent persons from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 19:00 to 20:00;

boys and girls under 14 years of age from 12:00 to 19:00 in the company of an adult.

It should be remembered that the permitted sports practice must be done individually and within the limits of the municipality.

Children’s play areas and the outdoor workout machines

For the moment, as the Government says it will not be possible to use children’s play areas or the outdoor workout machines provided by the council. The urban park in Puerto Rico De Gran Canaria will continue to be closed, while the main community squares and plazas of the various neighborhoods remain open.